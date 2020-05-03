Congressional elites
Since the media refuses to be actual journalists and investigate into the real issues of today’s world, and when they do, they only give you a part of the story, I feel it is my duty to point out these shortcomings.
From me you will get the whole story and not a one-sided story.
Every statement here has been fact-checked.
I have received the following letter on a few occasions and have felt this need to go to the public.
The laws that govern this land should apply to everyone, including all members of Congress.
Presently:
l Children of Congress do not have to pay back their college student loans.
l Members of Congress and their staffers do not have to pay back their student loans.
l Members of Congress can retire at full pay after only serving one term ( two years in the House of Representatives, six years as a member of the Senate).
l Members of Congress have exempted themselves from many of the laws they have passed, under which ordinary citizens must live. For example, they are free from prosecution for sexual harassment. They have exempted themselves from Obamacare and all of the new health care reforms in all of its aspects.
We must not tolerate an elite class of such people, elected as public servants and putting themselves above the law.
Michael Gormley
Lenore
Chasing the frisbee
One thing I really hate is being damned with faint praise. I see from the letters to the editor that old Bridger Barnett has concluded that I can spell. Oh, thank you. Thank you. Thank you so much.
My gratitude for this praise knows no bounds. Seriously, I continue to agree with Marvin Entel when he says that my situation with Barnett is getting boring. I have been bored with it for months now. Evidently, that is not true for old Bridger.
Like a dog chasing a frisbee, he just doesn’t want to stop. Well, life marches onward.
Maybe he will get bored or one or the other of us will expire. I don’t much care which.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Try truth for a change
Surely the Lewiston Tribune feels the financial squeeze of the media-hyped “plan-demic.” It marches in lockstep with the establishment media — doing its best to terrify us.
According to H. L. Mencken: “A newspaper is a device for making the ignorant more ignorant and the crazy crazier.” Mencken, known as “the Bad Boy of Baltimore,” was a Baltimore Sun columnist who appreciated common sense.
Here’s a tip: Try printing truth (Silly me — suggesting truth).
Example 1: The death count from the coronavirus is inflated to scare the public (deaths less obvious than ax murder are called coronavirus).
Example 2: Who benefits? Both China and American politicians will benefit if President Donald Trump can be discredited and defeated in November. No one cares about individual deplorables.
Despite government-run schools, many deplorables can read, and truth would be a hit.
Will the Lewiston Tribune defy its masters and print truth?
Surprise us.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Putin is succeeding
The Trumplican zombie army is out protesting state government stay-at-home orders. Their aim must be to kill all the emergency personnel and other health care workers because nothing on Earth would be more deadly to first-responders than opening business while the pandemic was still raging. Do you find that far-fetched?
Bear in mind that many, if not most, of President Donald Trump’s zombie army are anti-science, anti-vaccine and anti-authoritarian. They want the freedom to live in chaos, without the normal restrictions of a civilized society. In essence, they are anarchists. Without doctors, nurses, scientists and educators, you get anarchy.
So the anarchists are out in the street, breaking social distancing rules, carrying firearms and screaming against government regulations — just like Adolf Hitler’s Brownshirts did in the mid-1930s.
And, just like Hitler’s goons, today’s protesters are well-organized, well-funded and obviously manipulated by some higher intelligence. Who, you ask? Someone with very long-term strategic thinking.
When Vladimir Putin was campaigning to become Russia’s premier back in the 1990s, he laid out a step-by-step plan to destroy Western democracy through economic and political pressure. Central to his plan were propaganda initiatives infiltrating Western press and political organizations such as the Republican Party and the National Rifle Association.
Putin’s success at implementing his plan was truly astonishing. What you are witnessing today are the fruits of his labor. If that seems far-fetched, just Google: “Putin’s plan to destroy democracy.”
Paul Oman
Clarkston
Protesters misguided
Protesters are demanding that Moscow terminate its emergency COVID-19 order. They say that there are only a handful of known cases in Latah County and “the most reasonable approach is for the elderly and others vulnerable to COVID-19 to self-quarantine.”
That is absurd.
The protesters can’t establish who is vulnerable and who is not. COVID-19 can attack anyone of any age, no matter how healthy. The protesters are mistaking “the likelihood of becoming seriously ill” with “vulnerability.”
Although the elderly and infirm might become seriously ill, all humans are vulnerable. Everyone can be a carrier without showing any symptoms..
We need widespread testing and frequent testing. A person can “test negative one day” and the next day contract the virus and be a carrier. The fact that only a handful of COVID-19 cases are “known” is not proof that that there are only a handful of “carriers.” It proves that testing has been limited. And it proves that social-distancing is successful. ...
If Moscow experiences a rapid increase in local cases, then tracing carriers will be increasingly difficult. Seriously ill COVID-19 patients might not receive adequate medical services. Medical facilities overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases might have to delay or neglect other patients. Summer visitors might increase infections and further overtask medical providers, who will correspondingly face increased danger.
Don’t protest social distancing. Protest the lack of testing. The federal government, with its vast resources, must provide the tests.
Myron Schreck
Moscow
Freedom to harm others
“Live in Freedom, not in Fear” said the sign from the group gathered on Main Street on April 24.
I want freedom to spread COVID-19, freedom to be irresponsible and freedom to thumb my nose at health care providers, food bank volunteers, helpful neighbors, grocery workers, older and immune-challenged community members and their spouses, the parents and the children of those who die.
I want freedom to force others to shelter in place even longer.
It is very difficult to stay at home, lose money when not working and not congregate in the bars or a friend’s homes.
But it’s far more fearful for workers who have to interact with those of you who do not shelter in place and then wonder if they are bringing the virus home to their families.
Show empathy please — for the grief and the lifetime sadness for those who are left behind when a loved one dies because you want “liberty.”
Find a copy of Tri-State Health Beat that came with the April 19 Sunday edition of the Lewiston Tribune. Pick a few of their suggestions for improving your body and mind.
Stop watching Fox News for two weeks and watch PBS and Frontline instead. It’s mind-expanding and a reality check. It will do you good.
Freedom to do whatever you want regardless of how it harms others?
We can do better.
Kathleen Gaines
Lewiston
Trump failed
In a recent interview with the New Yorker magazine, noted economist Jeffrey Sachs, who has 40 years of experience working with governments around the world, said that of all the political leaders he has seen in that time, President Donald “Trump is the worst.”
Sachs says he has never seen anything like Trump’s narcissism; and he adds that although we live in a country so rich in expertise, in resources and in capacities, we are watching a complete failure of a political response to the pandemic, with a massive loss of life in real time.
“It’s quite shocking,” he says. “Because Trump not only does not know how to approach this issue, but he blocks those who do.”
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Made crisis worse
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order has made the crisis worse in several ways. The closure of Washington golf courses has resulted in Washington golfers flooding to neighboring states, thus overcrowding to the extent that social distancing procedures are difficult at best.
Under normal play conditions, golf is one activity that social distancing protocols are easily followed. Inslee’s order keeping the Washington courses closed has created a dangerous public health condition for Washingtonians. The same can be true of fishing, hunting and closures of public lands to camping.
Open the courses, allow fishermen to bank and stream fish and allow hunters and campers to enjoy these activities while practicing responsible social distancing.
Stan and Cindy Eccles
Clarkston
Reason prevailed
I would like to encourage Gov. Brad Little to stand firm on the stay-at-home order until science shows that it is safe to open our state again.
As of April 28, there have been almost 2,000 COVID-19 cases in Idaho with 58 deaths.
I believe that it took courage on the part of the governor and fortitude on the part of Idahoans to self-isolate, thereby preventing a much, much larger transmission of this disease resulting in considerably more misery and death if we had not done so.
Be thoughtful of others. Be brave in these trying times. Be thankful that we live in a state where reason prevails.
Roger Hayes
Moscow
Dugger’s no racist
Just a few facts: Marvin Dugger does not have a racist bone or fiber in his body.
I have known Dugger longer and worked with him on many wildlife and fishery issues than many readers to this paper are old enough to remember.
He may not have agreed with the Forest Service, the Native American view or Idaho Fish and Game. In all the years, I have never heard him attack any individual.
I am sorry that we have to come to the point in life that we do not agree on subject matter and have to call good folks names. God bless and please be safe.
Jim Hagedorn
Viola