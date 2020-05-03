The future is here
I read a book in the early 1990s called “Days of Hunger Days of Chaos” that detailed the then ongoing effort of big corporations to gain control of the food production and distribution systems for some future date when they would have the power to cut off food supplies. ...
Fast forward to today. Protein producers are culling their herds, euthanizing chickens by the millions and farmers are dumping product in open fields to rot, citing lack of demand due to the “plandemic” (not a typo) we call COVID-19 while shelves at the stores nationwide are bare.
While our leaders at state and federal level pretend they care about our health with lockdown orders, a famine is brewing in the countryside that will come to visit the cities.
Do you hear anyone at any level of the government urging people to plant gardens to mitigate the effects?
No, some states have banned the sale of gardening supplies.
Has any government in America stored seven years of grain for the population? The answer is no.
Why?...
The writing on the wall is clear. During the next three to four decades, 50 percent or more of the jobs done by humans will be automated. America must be destroyed so a new world government can be born. You destroy a nation by destroying its people. We are the enemy of the globalists. What’s coming is here and it’s not a theory. Remember this and who is responsible when you cannot put food on your table.
Micheal Dietz
Clarkston
Depicting Pelosi
I thought recent picture of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hiking through the halls of the White House in her mask really fit the bill. All she needed was a six gun strapped to her hip to show what a holdup artist she really is.
Cleve Chisholm
Lewiston
Not a dump
Today I finally got to walk on the Lewiston levee. It had been weeks since I was there because it has been so crowded. I was shocked at all the dog poop and trash left since I was there last.
Around the skateboard park were plastic bottles and more trash, some right next to the garbage cans. I found drink cups along the paths.
What is wrong with people? These areas are not your personal garbage dump. They are for the enjoyment of all of us and garbage is not what we want to see. Pick up your trash and clean up after your dog. Be responsible and act like adults. These are beautiful parks until you decide to use them for dumping your trash.
Nita Mauch
Clarkston
Doing what beavers do
The April 20 Lewiston Tribune’s Northwest section contained an article that discussed flooding damage to private property and Carol Ryrie Brink Nature Park in Moscow caused by a beaver dam across Paradise Creek. A city employee was quoted as saying, “We enjoy our furry little creatures as long as they don’t cause too much issue.”
In response to the flooding, the city hired someone to kill multiple beavers in the area after receiving a permit from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Why? The beavers were doing what beavers do.
The Fish and Game Department wasn’t interested in relocating the beavers because they might be “carrying a disease” and it would be “another layer of expense.”
There was another, more reasonable response.
They should have asked for donations to:
1. Hire a backhoe to remove part of the dam before the damage occurred.
2. Live-trap the beavers.
3. Test them for the disease.
4. Relocate the healthy ones to public land outside the city.
Dick Artley
Grangeville
Tillman was a hero
Pat Tillman (Nov. 6, 1976 — April 22, 2004) gave up a very promising football career to serve his country.
He entered the U.S. Army and served as a member of the 75th Ranger Regiment. He was stationed in Afghanistan where he was killed by friendly fire.
Do you remember his sacrifice today?
Probably nobody else does, either. But in my estimation and limited amount of smarts, a characteristic that seems to reside in some retired military servants, he stands alone, far above the Hollywood parasites and others in other lucrative professions who want it all right now, often at the expense of the unfortunates.
To me, Pat is a hero.
Allen T. Alstad
Retired, U.S. Army
Genesee
This is a crisis
I am one of many teachers challenged to provide all students equity in education via remote learning. We keep hearing “we’re all in this together” but not all of our boats are built to weather this storm the same.
Weekly contact — or lack there of — with my students further highlights the socio-economic gap and I want nothing more than to throw these students a life vest. But for some of our most vulnerable students, it’s nearly impossible. Our most vulnerable population is subjected to poverty, a generational cycle of education undervalued, violence and has access to limited resources.
Our district has distributed 1,000 devices. Teachers make packets for students out of reach of bandwidth. And 1,000 meals a day are given to children in our community. This is truly a wonderful attempt to support all our students. Yet, helping people is a dance taking two to tango. No matter how much support is provided, there are still multiple families that do not access these resources.
My heart breaks for the students who are held hostage by the limitations of their situation, for the students we are unable to make contact with and for those who no longer get their daily morning check-in.
We are doing our best to reach these vulnerable students and provide them with support. But how are we to reach those who don’t answer or respond to our repeated attempts to make contact? This isn’t remote teaching; this is crisis management.
Katy W. Helt
Lewiston
Support Willow Center
Right now, dozens of nonprofits across Idaho have come together across our great state to promote Idaho Gives, an annual event where donors support the great work nonprofits do across Idaho. During this time, it is important to remember the great work all our nonprofits do, including the local ones.
We have some great nonprofits here in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. From the Northwest Children’s Home to the YWCA, all provide vital, life-changing services in our community. But, there is one organization, the Willow Center for Grieving Children, that has been providing life-changing support to grieving families for more than 20 years.
With so much changing so quickly for families already coping with death and loss, it is crucial the Willow Center keep its doors open to support our neighbors, friends and family who are grieving the death of a loved one.
You can support the Willow Center by providing financial support to the organization so it can continue to provide its life-changing services, free of charge, to its families and the community by going to https://www.idahogives.org/organizations/willow-center-inc. Even as we social distance, it is important to remember the organizations in our community that make a life-changing difference in our community to so many. Please consider supporting our nonprofit community and the Willow Center to make a difference in our friends, families and neighbors lives.
Gabriel Iacoboni
Lewiston
Midas not trustworthy
The South Fork of the Salmon River took a spot on American Rivers’ most endangered rivers list for the third year in a row.
A recent study by the U.S. Geological Survey cited by American Rivers found ... that “concentrations of arsenic, mercury and antimony are declining, and that reopening and expanding the proposed mine will destroy any previous work done to restore the health of the river’s ecosystem. ... ”
As we know, the Nez Perce Tribe is suing Midas Gold for violation of the Clean Water Act.
One of the oldest and largest communities in the direct area of impact by Midas’s operations, the Nez Perce Tribe, along with the Shoshone Bannock and Shoshone-Paiute, were excluded from the community agreement drafted by the West Central Mountain Economic Advisory Council and Midas Gold Inc. more than a year ago.
The following quotes are from investors on a common investor comment board: ...
“Nothing Midas offers them will ever be good enough for them unless it is some crazy sky-high amount of perpetual money. ...”
“If they make an offer for your shares, it won’t be for what you paid for them. This sucks. ...”
The quality of these comments undermines our ability to trust the outside investors and corporations who are grasping to take over stewardship of our health and safety. If the treatment of our elder community members in these comments is any indication, we should be extremely wary about how such people will treat our lands. ...
Jesse Lutz
McCall
Good show
Hey, hold my beer and watch this demonstration to reopen tattoo parlors and bowling alleys.
Kurt Obermayr
Winslow, Ariz.
Protesters disregard health
Kudos to local journalists, particularly Moscow-Pullman Daily News writer Scott Jackson and photographer Geoff Crimmins for their recent coverage about the large gathering of people in Moscow in the April 21 story, “Protesters don’t want to stay home.”
This event seems to have been a campaign rally in the guise of protest.
The event organizer, Gabriel Rench, is a candidate for Latah County commissioner, and the Facebook event listed Caleb Bouma, Latah County GOP precinct 18 captain, as a co-organizer.
Clearly visible in the Daily News’ online photo gallery is candidate Dan Foreman, running for Idaho 5th Legislative District senator.
Alex Brizee’s coverage in the University of Idaho Argonaut shows Hari Heath, candidate for the District 5 House seat A, deep in the crowd.
As an active voter from Potlatch, I take these appearances seriously as they reflect the type of leadership one might expect from these candidates. Many of my friends and neighbors in and around Potlatch observe the stay-home orders to preserve the health and safety of our community.
Many of us have friends or family who work on the front lines in health care or grocery stores or we have friends who have family ill with COVID-19 in Lewiston.
Remember the disregard that Rench, Foreman and Heath showed our communities when you cast your ballot in May and November
Diane Kelly-Riley
Potlatch
Freedumb kills
... President Donald Trump’s approval rating is 43 percent, 54 percent disapproval; the exact same rating from a year ago.
To recap, there has been an extraordinarily well-founded impeachment and an utterly feckless, counterproductive response to the COVID-19 pandemic by the president during this time period.
This is the proof that Trump supporters are completely unresponsive to reason and facts. This is how we get climate change denial and 43 percent of Americans just deciding for themselves they are smarter and know more than those of us who actually did go to school and graduate.
This is how we get people so dumbed down they ignore social distancing and even congregate unnecessarily.
The problem is the freedumb these people are engaging in is no longer a mere threat to our democracy, it now threatens the public health. Sadly, these people are so dumbed down they don’t understand how. More sadly, they likely wouldn’t care if they did.
The Idaho Freedumb Foundation, religious leaders and domestic terrorists such as Ammon Bundy’s ignoring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding COVID-19 aren’t displaying religious freedom. They’re showing us just how extreme their disregard for the public safety really is. Their actual message ends up being the opposite of what they claim.
Perhaps they should explore some new catch phrases. Something like “Freedumb isn’t free.”
Or maybe “Live freedumb and die” would be more appropriate.
The problem is, their freedumb isn’t just killing democracy anymore. It’s killing our citizens now, too.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
Defends Trump
Your April 23 Opinion page had only two people write in. Both were anti-Trump. Both seem to use character assignation to persuade. Both Jim Roach and Joan Van Horn make no argument other than to say President Donald Trump and his supporters are “stupid” or take part in his “lies.”
I would like to set these two down and hold a public debate with them.
Roach claims that the Trump lies are so many, he finds it difficult to keep up with them. Van Horn claims that Trump is totally incompetent. If that were so, then why is he the president?
Van Horn is now saying that the COVID-19 virus “snuck” up on us and that Trump should have known about the virus back in January. She seems to forget that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was trying to get Trump impeached at that time.
Roach derides Trump for not paying his sub-contractors, collecting ex-wives and using bankruptcy as a tool. If there is a dispute between companies, it is OK to settle the dispute in court. Many companies use bankruptcy laws to settle disputes.
As far as collecting wives, it is none of Roach’s business. We, the American people, listened to the arguments and rendered judgment on the issue.
There is an old adage that goes “To be heard speak up. To be seen stand up. To be respected sit down and shut up.” These two might take that saying to heart.
David Estes
Lewiston
Speak up, senators
One of the major tragedies of the COVID-19 pandemic is the outrageous loss of lives among nursing home residents across the country.
A sad but excellent example is Nez Perce County.
Why have Idaho Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo not taken note of this crisis and led a movement to increase federal support for nursing homes for additional staff and whatever else it takes to save lives?
If they feel “some lives must be sacrificed,” let’s hear them explain that decision in person to the grieving families of the deceased. The GOP stance on this is unacceptable and worthy of removal from office for anyone and everyone who believes in that policy.
Gaylen Wood
Moscow
Worse off
I took a little break from the news as best I could to spend time out of any information bubble and to assess what is true for me. It is harsh, but I highly recommend it.
For me, the truth is this: I’m not in better financial shape than I was four years ago. I’m frugal by nature, middle-aged and debt-free, but I can’t look forward to retirement with the price of health care. I won’t deceive myself about Social Security and Medicare, but it saddens me that it will not likely survive another decade, though I’ve invested my whole life.
There is no more reason or evidence to support the ability to trust my government. The swamp was not drained; it was poisoned. Everyone I know is more stressed out and physically ill than ever.
Looking around, this is what I see: Many farmers must live on welfare, minimum wage workers are below the poverty line and don’t make enough to file taxes or contribute to the tax base, and we are getting a new jail.
My community is in worse shape. It is a Walmart and Costco desert. Free-market capitalism requires competition to work. It requires people financially secure enough to take a risk and build a business. COVID-19 blew this up but isn’t responsible for the fragile system that was toppled by a single event.
My children and grandchildren are in worse shape and this is a shame. They don’t deserve to inherit this horrific deficit.
Karen Ransom
Clarkston