Audit the deputies
Nez Perce County Sheriff Joe Rodriguez: Audit your deputies and show us how our tax dollars are being spent. Are the deputies working or are they eating out, parked somewhere, shooting the breeze with a pretty officer, or maybe playing on the phone. Show us what’s really at work and put all the trash talk to rest.
Lisa Prine
Lewiston
Irresponsible
Our First Amendment gives us the sacred right to assemble peacefully and to practice free speech. But ...where were these anti-distancing folks when the responsibilities were taught? ...
Suppose the person next to you has COVID-19. He sneezes, coughs or brushes your hand and the virus is on you. You stop at a big-box store on your way home, ignoring distancing requests. That night you get a little tickle in your throat. By morning you have a 102-degree fever. By night you are having trouble breathing.
You can’t go to the hospital; they won’t let you in. You can’t go to a clinic; they won’t let you in, either.
You can sit outside in your car if they have tests. Someone will put her life on the line to administer it.
Then you go home and self-quarantine — which means no other family member may be in the same room or use the same bathroom or towels, sheets, blankets or phone.
Then, after an interminable three days, you really get sick and find that, instead of 17 breaths per minute, you are taking 65. It hurts like fire. The results are positive, but no local hospital has ventilators or enough face masks, so you have to be shipped off somewhere else — by ambulance.
Meanwhile you may have unknowingly infected 10 or 20 people in the big store, not to mention your family. I have a name for folks who lack responsibility to socially distance: “Flu Klux Klanners.”
Frances W. Ford
Riggins
Where are deputies?
Tell me one time when you see Nez Perce County Sheriff’s deputies patrolling areas other than parking lots, restaurants or sitting at their desks. Put somebody in office who’s going to hold cops accountable. The people who wear badges are crooked in this town.
Sam Dale
Lewiston
Trust your gut
My God. I live in New York City but have roots in Idaho. Just today I received my antibody test results. I had COVID-19 a few weeks ago and survived. My blood plasma is swimming in antibodies and, if I am lucky, the blood bank will call me soon and take some of my plasma to be given to patients struggling to survive this plague.
I beg Americans everywhere: Sit down, have a good think, you know this thing is real.
You know a president who suggests people inject themselves with Lysol or somehow inject themselves with UV light is an incompetent, that he is ignorant of real science, that his “hunches” are the mindless burps of a nincomepoop. You know that it wasn’t “sarcasm.”
You know that he wasn’t “taken out of context.”
Think. Trust yourself.
A nation of ignoramuses cannot govern itself. Please. Educate yourself for real. This man must not be reelected. Sit down. Think. Please.
Trust what you know your gut is telling you.
Michael Weholt
New York, N.Y.
Toss the deputies
Cast your vote for Nez Perce County Sheriff Joe Rodriguez and replace all his deputies, I say. Rodriguez is an honest, God-fearing man. His staff is not.
Make Lewiston great again, Sheriff Rodriguez, by starting with your own colleagues.
Dickson Michaels
Lewiston
Kill this zombie
Not news about the virus, yet it gives most of us an uncomfortable feeling —and familiar, like deja vu all over again.
For anyone who doesn’t remember, in 2008 the U.S. Forest Service was being propositioned by some shysters to do a land exchange deal.
They wanted to trade their heavily logged, free gratis acreage for public lands all over the state. Many of the parcels they wanted were and are important to us and carried a huge public investment.
It took 10 years, a lot of time and money to pull the plug on what was the Lochsa Land Exchange. One year after it was declared dead and buried, Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter and the Land Board nonsensically exhumed it with a new name — the Central Idaho Land Exchange.
It looked a little different, mutating into a trifecta exchange. Here the state would pay the private landowner top dollar for its acreage, immediately deeding it to Forest Service.
Then the Forest Service would deed public land at a discount to the state to be managed, by law, for highest return to the endowment. It’s the same monster wearing a mask.
As Gov. Brad Little said: “Land exchanges are dicey.” The Nez Perce Tribe seems appropriately skeptical, as is anyone who cares. This land exchange, like a zombie, is really hard to kill. But it needs to die, for good.
Call Little at (208) 334-2100 about the land exchange. Remember to thank him for his service in these trying times.
Marilyn Beckett
Moscow
Elect a new sheriff
Clearwater County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue has limited ways it receives money to support itself: donations, providing security for community functions such as the county fair, show and shine, logger cross and outfitters functions, and doing ballot pickup for the county.
There is also Idaho state dollars requested from Idaho State Search and Rescue for reimbursement to the members, in their individual names, for their equipment used on searches.
Sheriff Chris Goetz approves these requests and signs “I, Chris Goetz, Sheriff of Clearwater County, hereby certify the above charges are true and correct to the best of my knowledge and belief. I also certify that all monies have been or will be properly distributed upon receipt, for the above charges.”
So what happens to these state dollars requested and received in individual members’ names? They are retained in Search and Rescue treasury and not “properly distributed upon receipt,” even if a member specifically requests reimbursement on a search time sheet.
Then Goetz directed the treasurer to pay more of his department’s bills out of the hard-earned and donated money in the search and rescue account: Hillcrest Aircraft — July 25, 2018 ($4,770) and Aug. 4, 2018 ($1,920) plus payment to Clearwater County Groomer for fuel on July 25, 2018 ($117.71).
These were paid without membership approval.
Yet the sheriff approved and was a signer on new bylaws in 2016 where no payments of more than $75 were to be made without membership approval.
We really do need a new honest sheriff.
Frederick Allen
Orofino
Elect Garrison
... It is critically important for you to realize that a vote for Sheriff Chris Goetz in this election equates to saying that our constitutionally-guaranteed right to legal due process is really of no account and no effect within Clearwater County. Pertinent to that claim is the shameful and egregious, decade-long abuse of the Nick and Donna Nickerson family. ...
For the past 12 years and three full terms, Goetz has occupied the sacred office of chief law enforcement protector of the innate rights of the people of your county. Yet for at least the last 10 years, justice was blatantly denied this family at every turn. ... The public record is available to anyone wishing to verify.
At issue here, from Day 1, has been indeed the right to due process, and the official, resolute denial of it.
Targeted and accused relentlessly by the banker/mortgage industry, and bereft of much-needed hometown legal protection, the Nickersons were simply “at the mercy.”
Their purported, sworn peace officer protector had turned and abandoned them, preferring to follow orders from lesser powers, the court and the banks.
Even on the extreme, remote chance that the Nickersons had somehow defaulted on a financial contract (which they didn’t), Goetz failed them at the very outset by not demanding a constitutionally-guaranteed trial by jury of their peers.
Any one of us could be abused next, so choose wisely and elect a proven peace officer lawman, James Garrison, a genuine constitutional sheriff for Clearwater County.
Carol J. Asher
Kamiah
Questions for Inslee
I have a few questions about Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home Stay Healthy” order.
1. Why is my hair getting longer but his is not. Is his wife a hair dresser?
2. What are we telling our school children when schools and churches are nonessential but pot and liquor stores are essential?
3. We couldn’t hunt when most hunting is done with two hunters.
4. But 27,000 workers can return to Boeing from some of the most infected counties in Washington while Garfield County with zero coronavirus and an estimated 2,225 people remains under the “Stay Home Stay Health” order.
5. Does Inslee know that the state of Washington extends beyond the Cascade Mountains or is he only worried about the west side votes?
6. Would he ever consider giving up most of his pay to fund the local food banks around the whole state to show he supports all of those who have lost jobs during this time? My guess is no.
Ronald Landrus
Clarkston
Does not add up
I recently noticed the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce officially supported retaining the four dams on the lower Snake River.
Two numbers related to this issue immediately came to mind.
First, the head of the Port of Clarkston stated cruise ships brought into the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley an estimated $2 million to $3 million every year. The second number came from the Department of Labor’s Region 2 (north central Idaho) economist, who estimated the economic impact of a salmon and steelhead fishery in the region at $8.61 million each month. I found myself scratching my head. Why would a chamber of commerce support one industry that brings to local and regional businesses only 3.5 percent of another industry?
With a bit more Googling, I learned that tourism is the third largest industry in Idaho, and that Idaho sport fishing, according to the Idaho Department of Commerce, generated in-state expenditures in 1991 of nearly $400 million. Yes, that was back in 1991. And while sport fishing included all species, salmon and steelhead were a major draw.
What am I not understanding? Is it better to let our salmon and steelhead continue on their path to extinction so taxpayers can continue to subsidize grain shipping by barge even while greater numbers of grain growers switch to rail? Did the chamber make a careful review of the facts or were its members too caught up in the campaign of misinformation presented by federal agencies, ports and barging interests?
Janice Inghram
Grangeville
Helping the needy
The Lewis-Clark State College Art of Giving Committee would like to thank everyone in the community who contributed to the Eighth annual Art of Giving-Send Hunger Packing food drive.
As a result of the community food drive, more than 2,000 pounds of food were collected recently.
The food has been divided among the Asotin County Food Bank, the Community Action Partnership Food Bank, St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank, and the LCSC Warrior Food Pantry.
The success of the drive is the result of the great generosity of the Normal Hill neighbors and the hard work of the volunteers of the Idaho Army National Guard, who found a way to keep this Warrior tradition of the last couple of years alive despite the challenging circumstances.
We appreciate everyone’s support and thoughtfulness. See you next year.
Leif Hoffmann
Lewiston
Going broke
We cannot isolate for two months, let alone 18 months, before a coronavirus vaccine is developed and survive financially.
The federal government has spent $3 trillion on relief measures, all with deficit spending. You cannot spend your way out of a recession. The only way out is to get people working.
Unlike a typical recession, this one is self-inflicted by governors who fail to see the impact of their decisions.
Gov. Jay Inslee has effectively shut down the state economy. He thinks the whole state is like King, Pierce and Thurston counties and does not realize that eastern Washington does not need to go to as extreme measures as western Washington has.
Yes, we need to protect the elderly and people with underlying health conditions, but we cannot do it by everyone hiding in a cave. We will go broke and starve.
Taking prudent action, such as social distancing, can be done while working.
Construction workers should be allowed to build houses while controlling the total number of workers on site. Restaurants should be allowed to have dining with reduced seating to maintain distancing.
Most people who are vulnerable to coronavirus are retired so it is easier for them to isolate and stay home. But for most of the workforce, this is not financially possible.
Many mom and pop businesses will close forever if this shutdown continues. It is unfair to them and their livelihoods. We have worked so hard to have vibrant cities. This forced shutdown will kill that.
Steve Allen
Pullman
Pretentious patriots
To the “closure” protesters:
Please do not use our flag as a stage prop for your pretentious patriotism.
Please do not sully our flag by using it to flaunt a narrow agenda that does not represent the best interests of “We, the People.”
Please do not brandish or misuse the sage words of Benjamin Franklin as if they written exclusively to support your cause. They were not.
Please know that all of us want a return to near-normal, the economy to reopen, businesses to thrive and people to be employed. Please know that most of us agree with and adhere to the guidelines that will get us there via the healthiest, most-sensible and efficient way. Opening businesses prematurely could result in a violent resurgence of COVID-19, leading to greater illnesses in employees and customers. Translation: closed businesses.
Personally speaking, I am not quivering in my house with fear. I read, write letters, garden, hike, work on home projects, enjoy fresh air and sunshine. When shopping, I use a mask, practice distancing and wash my hands. These are cautionary, preventive measures, not unlike dressing appropriately for winter weather or drinking plentiful water in the summer.
The actions taken to suppress the virus do not suppress freedom — but they do enhance and increase our ability to rebound so, together, we can safely embrace “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”… “domestic tranquility” and “promote the general welfare.”
Please don’t tread on our collective well-being.
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville
Stop the exchange
Thanks to the Nez Perce Tribe for holding the line on the Upper Lochsa Land Exchange (now the Central Idaho Land Exchange). It appears that they are the only hope of beating back this egregious proposal from becoming a reality. It doesn’t seem to matter that Idahoans from all political persuasions came together to oppose this proposal just a few years ago.
The state of Idaho plans to use all of the money it has gained from the sale of Priest Lake and Payette Lake lease lots to purchase the cutover Upper Lochsa checkerboard lands. The state will then trade those cutover lands to the Forest Service for selected stands of mature timber that the state will then harvest to bolster the state endowment fund.
According to Dustin Miller (director of the Department of Lands), the state believes it has “made some inroads with the Nez Perce Tribe to make this a reality.”
Lord only knows what kind of “back-room crony deal” the state has suggested to the tribe to make those inroads. The Forest Service offers no resistance to the proposal and appears to be entirely onboard with trading productive forest lands for cutover acreage that nobody else seems to want.
If the Upper Lochsa lands are so valuable, why doesn’t the state of Idaho just buy them and manage them as part of its land base?
There is no need to involve the Forest Service in this giveaway.
Harry Jageman
Moscow