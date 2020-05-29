Give him liberty
Readers can almost can feel the pain Marty Trillhaase suffers as editor of the Opinion page.
He gets letters from uppity deplorables, people devoid of reverence for petty tyrants, people demanding that the Bill of Rights and the U.S. Constitution be followed.
His buddies — Dana Milbank, Eugene Robinson, Leonard Pitts, Marc Johnson, Mike Luckovich and most Washington Post columnists — scorn the outdated document written by “old white men.”
Trillhaase lashes out in his Cheers and Jeers column but the pesky rabble keep demanding that their rights be recognized — not diminished or erased.
Particularly grating to Trillhaase is insubordination. Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin suggested Gov. Brad Little get out of the way and let “... Idahoans get back to work.” Her reward? A top-of-the-fold attack from Mr. T: “Idaho needs no insubordinate second banana” on May 17.
Suppose Mr. T had heard Patrick Henry’s passionate “Give me liberty or give me death” speech.
Would he have said “Give the insubordinate SOB death”?
While there’s time, let’s prize and treasure the Bill of Rights and the U.S. Constitution.
And beware of tyrants ( Govs. Jay Inslee, Little, Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer, etc.), the World “Health” Organization, Bill Gates and the drug industry. Imagine Gates and the drug companies salivating at the prospect of vaccinating every last person on the planet at a cost of $50 to $100 each (7.65 billion times $75 equals $573.75 billion).
Now, if you can, imagine them resisting that temptation. Don’t strain yourself.
Think about it.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston