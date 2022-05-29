Trump is right
I must comment on the letters written by Jim Holsinger and Mike Epstein recently.
Epstein’s letter at least mirrors the general public’s frustration over the conduct of corporations and their concern for profits over people. Calling people and corporations Nazis only diminishes the writer’s credibility.
Holsinger, on the other hand, has to be held accountable for what he writes. He has written that former President Donald Trump is buddies with Vladimir Putin and called his invasion of Ukraine a stroke of genius.
Trump is right. Putin knew that the world would wring its hands and not do much to help Ukraine. Putin did not calculate on the resilience of the Ukrainian people or Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s opposition.
Trump gave a realistic view of Putin’s actions. His words were taken out of context and used for political purposes.
I would take the words of Trump over the name-calling of his constituents any day.
Trump’s assessment of Putin is accurate. It does not mean he agrees with the actions taken by Putin. It merely means that credit is given where credit is due.
Trump has made it quite clear on what he would do to Putin if he were president.
David Estes
Lewiston
Carlson speaks the truth
I watch Tucker Carlson regularly and I don’t see him as racist at all.
In fact, he seems very compassionate about all people, regardless of race, gender, etc.
Carlson is very good at telling the unvarnished truth, backed up with facts, examples and statistics.
In other words: Carlson is guilty of some good, old-fashioned honesty and solid reporting on a wide range of hot-button issues.
Carlson would make a good poster child for the First Amendment and for those who still believe in free speech.
That is why the ComMarxucRats hate him so much.
It is also why he is one of the most-watched news commentators in America (and overseas).
Yes, Carlson will trigger every Marxist snowflake in the room.
That only proves he’s telling the truth.
J.C. Passmore
Elk City
Don’t count him out
In his commentary on the Idaho governor primary results, Marc Johnson said, “Idaho is crying out for real, principled political leadership — from the right and the left. Not slogans or appeals to the worst in us, but real substance about real things.”
He exactly describes my campaign for governor. But I wonder why he completely ignored my stunning primary upset over the Libertarian Party’s endorsed candidate.
Maybe the establishment media does not recognize my campaign because I am not playing by the political establishment rules. Gov. Brad Little will not automatically win in November.
Paul Sand
White Bird
Jingle Bells
The May 21 Lewiston Tribune had a nice picture of a boy with his grandfather.
The grandfather did not want to be identified. But I recognized him, with his white hair, whiskers and red coat, even if it is his off season.
Were the reindeer waiting nearby?
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia