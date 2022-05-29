Big Brother
Is anyone else weary of hearing how Republicans oppose big government?
A quick glance at recent history should disabuse anyone of a belief in such nonsense. The federal government under George W. Bush and Donald Trump easily trumped Barack Obama and Joe Biden in expansion. And that trend continues at the state level. But Republicans still echo the empty claim of opposing big government’s intrusion into our lives.
What’s more intrusive than laws that invade privacy, alienate segments of society and regulate consensual behavior? Yet Republican lawmakers in Idaho, Texas, Florida and other so-called conservative states continue to pass laws mandating governmental oversight on personal issues.
GOP politicians are all for Big Brother getting even bigger — as long as they are Big Brother.
The expansion they are really against is anything that might help the poor, educate the young, protect the environment, maintain a safe separation of church and state, and mitigate gun violence. But if it means controlling a woman’s right to choose, minimizing the minority vote, ostracizing the LGBTQ community and pushing “conservative Christian values” onto those who lack them, then Republican leaders are all for big government.
They are especially keen on passing laws to protect billionaires from paying their fair share of taxes. And they are willing and ready to grow the government to accommodate them.
So please, let’s hear no more about the mythical Republican aversion to big government. It’s hypocrisy at its zenith and an insult to rational minds.
Mike Ruskovich
Grangeville
Biden speaks gibberish
At a recent special press conference, President Joe Biden with a memorable history-making speech laid it all out for the citizens of this great country for a fast record-breaking economic recovery and here are excerpts:
“Rick Scott and ultra MAGA are to blame for inflation. I promise you. Let me be crystal clear. Under my plan, the MAGA crowd is going to destroy you and the strength we built is inflation. I know I can taste it. I got a plan to lower the costs for everyday things and Vladimir Putin knows something and more information into these things. Under my predecessor, the great MAGA king, the deficit increased every year as president. But my plan has reduced that by half a trillion in record time. I’m not kidding, not joking, man. Donald Trump is responsible for people starving, waiting in line six hours to put a box of food on to their trunk, sometimes for just half a box, and oil production is now at record high barrels. High gas prices are discussed every morning at our breakfast table. When I was little kid also but at the end of the day, this might was going up and kept going this direction. But, anyway never mind. I’m not supposed to say that. Well anyway, it will pass so don’t worry.”
So it appears Commander Confused has a complete grasp of the situation.
John Webb
Reubens
Evil manifested
It is interesting that Brian Rhoades in his letter to the editor titled “Good news for rapists” was so shortsighted and convoluted in his logic that he got mixed up on who the enemy really is.
Citing rapists in his title, he could only condemn pro-life advocates in the body of his letter.
Specifically, he was angry at Shannon Eggleston, someone he doesn’t even know, calling her deranged and evil. Those are pretty harsh words. But then, pro-abortionists only have harsh words and actions for their victims.
This is because when you don’t care about truth, you make up evil lies to coerce women into the darkness of the pro-death culture. Thus, most pro-abortionists don’t know the difference between a fetus and a “clump of cells.”
But what they really don’t understand is the manifestation of evil.
Let’s get straight on what makes abortion evil: Since Roe v. Wade was passed, there have been more than 63 million innocent Americans killed by abortion.
Margaret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood, went three times to the Ku Klux Klan, asking for financial help to put Planned Parenthood in Black neighborhoods to “get rid of the Black weed.”
And let’s not forget the selling of fetal body parts for medical research — a procedure that requires the fetus be alive when they harvest his/her organs.
As for rapists, they wouldn’t be able to sue their victim (more lies), only the doctor who performed the abortion and who makes her a victim twice.
Mark Ackerman
Clarkston