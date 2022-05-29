Tribune is fact-free
If you are a bit of a news junkie and are still dumb enough to pay the Lewiston Tribune full price for what remains of its newspaper (this writer guilty on both counts), you may have noticed things about the local rag.
You may or may not know the Tribune uses The Associated Press as one of its two news sources. The only real reporters it has are for sports, Outdoors, and Idaho legislative shenanigans. For virtually every other story, it just pays a fee to one of two news aggregators for whatever is written. If the AP chooses to print opinion as a news story, the Tribune just prints it as news.
Is the AP even trying anymore? For example, it attacks Elon Musk for buying Twitter to promote free speech. Then it criticizes Musk for criticizing others while using his free speech on Twitter, trickily pretending those two complaints are not completely at odds. It’s just a reason to criticize Musk.
Find a copy of the Tribune in which former President Donald Trump is not mentioned at all. If you can pass that test, find one that mentions Trump in a positive light or does not mention the supposed Jan. 6, 2021 “insurrection.”
There are zero attempts by the Tribune or the aggregators to investigate anything. The term investigative journalism has gone the way of the Dodo bird. It’s all opinion. Any “facts” have equal chances of being true or false, as do the Tribune’s justifications for them.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston