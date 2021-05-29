Clarification
My latest letter to the editor, “Correcting Gier,” contained a critical mistake. In the second sentence of the second paragraph, it was supposed to say “... nearly $6.9 trillion in total spending.”
That is how much the United States has spent on NATO since its inception, not in the 2021 budget. I sent in a corrected letter shortly after my original, but it somehow got misplaced or was not received.
I apologize for the mistake and thank you for your understanding.
Dick Sherwin
Lewiston
Voices of reason
... On May 14-15, Eric Barker reported on Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson’s challenges to those resisting his plan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray’s response.
Simpson challenged those who resisted to come up with “alternatives that will work,” as contrasted with his “plan,” which he admits may not work.
Inslee and Murray rejected Simpson’s plan and suggested all alternative options, including dam breaching, be considered. ...
Hopefully these voices of reason also are ready to clear the table of factually unsupported beliefs and opinions, look at actual facts and demonstrated cause-and-effect science. ...
Facts don’t indicate that dams, the lower Snake River dams in particular, are responsible for the perceived problem. ...
Even with anecdotal perceptions of fish before Bonneville Dam (1938), there was no way to count annual returns and certainly no technology to enumerate down river smolt migrations. After fish counting began, there was a long period before the second and subsequent dams were added. Comparing the years 1938-1947 to the 2000-2009 period, after all eight dams were in place and fish managers and the Army Corps of Engineers had worked to assist fish, the returns of steelhead had increased 316 percent and chinook salmon increased 268 percent. ...
I think Inslee’s and Murray’s cautious and more inclusive approach offers a great opportunity. ...
We have proven dams and fish get along well, especially when we employ concepts that help: hatcheries, smolt collectors, barging, predator controls, redesigned turbines, reasonable fishing laws and much more. ...
Charles Pottenger
Lewiston
Thumbs on the scales
So Gov. Brad Little chopped federal unemployment stimulus benefits from Idahoans. The logic is that employers can’t get people to work for them. The catchphrase used by a number of Republican states around the nation is that people don’t want to work any more.
Whether you like it or not, we are a capitalist country. Whenever there is a scarcity of goods or services, the cost of those goods and services goes up given demand. Little, and his Republican cronies are putting their thumbs on this scale in an effort to squash any increase in the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
The minimum wage has remained at $7.25 since 2009.
We all know that the cost of a pair of shoes or a gallon of gas to get to work has not risen since then. Right.
Thanks, Brad.
Roger Hayes
Moscow
Imagination
The April 30 Lewiston Tribune had an interesting article on page 4E, headlined “Claw of ‘cute little dino’ found.”
In paragraphs 1 and 2, it is described as a dinosaur.
Paragraph 3 starts off with “The fast long legged bird. ...”
So is it a dinosaur, a bird or something transitional from dinosaur to bird? ...
The picture of a life-sized model shows a feather covered critter. Models of animals from scraps of bones and a few claws are based on speculation and imagination. ...”
Remember “Nebraska man” — Hesperopithecus meaning “Western ape”?
An amateur paleontologist found a tooth in Nebraska in 1922. When shown to scientists, they couldn’t make up their minds whether the tooth belonged to an ape-like man or a man-like ape.
British anatomist Sir Grafton Elliot Smith and a museum artist drew up an illustration of Nebraska man for the Illustrated London News titled “The earliest man tracked by a tooth: An astounding discovery of human remains in Pliocene strata.”
The tooth was used in the Scopes Evolution Trial in Dayton, Tenn., in 1925 as proof of evolution and man’s decent from apes.
Then in 1927, the amateur paleontologist took some scientists to the site where the tooth was found.
With a little digging, the owner was found. It was an extinct peccary — a pig.
I remember seeing that illustration when I was a kid and wondered how an ape-man could be drawn from only one tooth? With evolution anything is possible. Is anything certain about evolution?
Fritz Kettenburg
Riggins
Misusing the Bible
I know religion has been used to promote and excuse horrific events throughout history, but Don and Charlotte DeArmond using the Bible to defend the heinous act by Rep. Priscilla Giddings — who exposed the identity of a young rape victim in Boise — is beyond disgusting. It is inexcusable.
There is also the stink of hypocrisy coming from the DeArmonds’ judgment on the opinions of Shirley Ringo and Vicki Donovan.
Dixie Johnson
Grangeville