Life is valuable
Tim Tebow, former NFL quarterback, would have been aborted had his mother followed her doctor’s advice, due to health concerns. Instead, she trusted God and had Timothy (name means “honoring God”), who went on to do hugely successful charity work “fighting for those who can’t fight for themselves.” Tebow’s life is valuable.
Kathy Barnette, U.S. Senate candidate from Pennsylvania, revealed: “I am the product of rape. My mother was 11 years old. I am not a clump of cells.” Though conception circumstances were incomprehensible, she is grateful for her life and obviously successful. Barnette’s life is valuable.
Amanda Berry and Jaycee Dugard were separate, high-profile victims of kidnapping and rape who became pregnant. Though the circumstances were horrific, they clearly love their children. Berry said while in captivity (recounting): “I think my mom sent me this baby. It’s her way of giving me an angel,” Dugard said in the book, “Freedom, “My daughters are both so important to me. I am so proud of who they are.” Their lives are valuable.
Baby Eliot had serious health issues and lived just 99 days (watch “99 Balloons: A Tribute to Eliot”). Yet his parents called him a “miracle” and loved him fiercely. His mother said she could not have been more proud of him if he’d “been president, won the Heisman Trophy or cured cancer.”
His father said: “God found great pleasure to take a lowly thing in the eyes of the world to show truth.”
Eliot’s life is still very valuable.
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
A stroke of genius
Dr. Richard Eggleston, M.D., I admire the commentary you wrote that was published in the April 17 Lewiston Tribune Opinion page.
I feel an intellectual genius wrote that article. It was that good.
You reached back into the history of civilization to push back on the big picture of what the left is perpetuating on America (and the world): “fear, mass delusional propaganda and control of everyone around them.”
Not everyone can see nor describe the woke Democratic tyranny involved in its manipulations to take away liberty and freedom, but you accomplished the task.
Your words are righteous at those who distort hundreds of years of good American history and focus on the “big lie” of racism as the root cause of all that the left sees wrong with America.
The truth is, of course, that the left is the disease of which it is supposed to be the cure.
Dr. Eggleston spoke truth when he wrote, “Intentionally engineered fear has been used by millennia to control populations.”
His proof was the fact that “Roman soldiers, when invading a territory, would crucify the first three men they saw to instill fear and the futility of resistance.”
Doesn’t that sound exactly like a metaphor for today’s leftists, who use “cancel culture” techniques to create fear of being destroyed because of a pronoun?
To end with Dr. Eggleston’s words, “We will be subjugated, and be treated, as less than human by those who consider themselves ‘our betters.’ ”
Jim Emmert
Kamiah