Idaho doesn’t care
Concerned sportsmen and especially salmon anglers all received a short release this week from Joe DuPont (Idaho Fish and Game fish manager).
... He mentioned his email and voice mail inbox blew up after the department closed the Clearwater fishery and significantly modified the Riggins area’s salmon regulations. A large portion of his emails and phone messages wanted to know why, just as Fish and Game was closing the Clearwater down, Oregon and Washington announced they were extending their salmon fisheries on the lower Columbia?
I have to admit the same question slammed into my frontal lobe when I read about our sister states’ decision to extend the spring chinook fishery. ...
But it’s actually a no-brainer when you give it any thought.
Based on the state of Idaho’s comments on the recently released federal draft environmental impact statement and its preferred alternative for recovering Idaho’s salmon and steelhead, it wasn’t much of a stretch for managers in Washington and Oregon to assume Idaho could care less about our anadromous fish.
Idaho’s official comments on the DEIS were nothing more than a green light for the Federal Columbia River Power System group of agencies to continue with “status quo” recovery measures that have done nothing but fail for the last 40 years.
I can only guess salmon managers downriver just felt they might as well harvest some more fish since the state of Idaho was perfectly willing to go along with a continuation of “status quo” by the federal agencies.
Steve Pettit
Cherrylane