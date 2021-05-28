Simpson is confused
I believe Congressman Mike Simpson is dam-confused.
His dam plan doesn’t hold water. His dam calculations can’t be right, either, if he thinks windmills and batteries can take the place of those dam turbines.
The price of the dam power will skyrocket. Do you know how many windmills it takes to replace one dam turbine? I don’t, either, but I bet it’s a lot.
Can you imagine the dam traffic when there are no more barges heading west?
Do you know how many semi-truck loads of grain are on one dam barge? I don’t, either, but I bet it’s a lot.
The price of food irrigated by the dam water will go through the roof as we will have to have more of it trucked in.
I like smoked steelhead and barbecued salmon just as much as the next guy, but there are a lot more issues at hand other than the fish getting up the dam ladder.
I believe Simpson needs to toss his dam plans in the round file and move to western Washington.
Cleve Chisholm
Lewiston