Successful fundraiser
The Latah Wildlife Association would like to thank all of the businesses and individuals who donated items for our club’s annual Game Feed Banquet and Auction.
This year’s event took place on March 7 at the Latah County Fair Building and was a great success.
The live and silent auctions as well as the raffle generate the majority of the LWA’s funding for activities throughout the year.
So your continued generosity and support are very much appreciated.
LWA would also like to thank the Moscow High School choir for providing fabulous entertainment as well as Don Jenkins from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for his informative talk about regional wildlife habitat.
LWA is also grateful to all who attended and enjoyed the banquet and auction. Your continued support is vital to the success of the Latah Wildlife Association. See you next year.
John Bieker
Moscow
Unfair to Idaho anglers
Idaho Department of Fish and Game, why did you decide to open the chinook season when there wasn’t but a trickle of fish coming over Bonneville? Would it not be fairer to have opened the season when you were receiving data from upriver dams as to how many fish may be returning to Idaho? Why can’t you in the future open a season as quickly as you have the authority to close it?
I believe you have a duty to all sportsmen to regulate and oversee what is best for the fish and wildlife in our state. This would include being open and honest in your regulatory capacity.
We fished last week near Ororfino. We spoke with a Fish and Game creel monitor. The total take from the confluence to just below the North Fork was eight fish for both days (confirmed at 1 p.m. May 10).
I suggest you change your policies to reflect what is fair to the public you are suppose to serve. Why tease us into buying a salmon license and then hide behind the justification that we had weeks of fishing open to us when most of the fish hadn’t even crossed Lower Granite?
Joe DuPont was predicting low numbers before the season began. If the analytics and projections are showing historical low returns, then why even offer a season if the goal is to protect the population?
I’d like to note as of May 17, Washington and Oregon were still fishing.
J.W. Wright
Genesee