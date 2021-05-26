Biden sacrifices lives
Thank you to Cindy Agidius for her May 2 insightful column regarding human trafficking and its presence in Idaho.
On May 5, Glenn Beck interviewed Tim Ballard, the founder and CEO of Operation Underground Railroad, which attempts to “rescue victims of human trafficking and help bring the perpetrators to justice.”
Ballard is not some politician pontificating behind a desk. He is in the middle of the fight every day.
They were talking about the southern border. Ballard said that the current policies incentivize human trafficking, where kids are being used as pawns. Our policies are making the Mexican cartels rich to the tune of $14 million a day.
Ballard further stated that former President Donald Trump was a huge ally in the slave trade rescue efforts, and the effective policies he had in place all ended the day President Joe Biden took office.
Most kids sold into slavery are 12 to 14 years old.
And here is the saddest statistic of all: The average life expectancy once sold is seven years.
So the reality is that drugs are pouring over the border unchecked (ruining countless lives) and human trafficking is exploding while Biden and his party do nothing, with the hope of gaining more Democratic voters. This is our Democratic Party today: sacrificing millions of lives so it can stay in power.
I would ask you readers if you can look someone in their eyes and say: We’re doing the right thing on the southern border.
Bruce Crossfield
Clarkston