Human at any stage
Last summer, my wife and I grew some green peppers in our garden. As the growing season proceeded, I took an interest in the step-by-step development of those green peppers.
First, there were the blossoms, then a little nubbin growing where the blossom had been. Gradually it reached a quarter-inch in diameter, then an inch in diameter and eventually it would become a full-size green pepper.
The interesting thing that I realized one day was that at each stage of development, it was still considered a green pepper. No scientific mind would look at the quarter-inch stage and say “it is only a blob, remove it. It won’t become a green pepper.”
Yet many are trying to do this with the development of the human embryo. “Up to 15 weeks (or whatever), it is only a blob. Go ahead and remove it if you like.”
Like the green pepper, once pollination has taken place, it is always a developing green pepper.
Likewise, the human embryo, once conception has taken place, is always a developing human.
I believe a woman has the right of control over her own body. That right is exercised when she decides whom to give access to her body. If access is forced and pregnancy occurs, that becomes a tougher issue.
But rather than killing the human, the option of adopting becomes the better solution.
Most who have had abortions, like my mother, regret that decision later in life.
Bruce Barnett
Lewiston
Prevaricators
In his May 13 Cheers and Jeers, Marty Trillhaase called Gov. Brad Little a liar.
Quoth he: “If Little is capable of such blatant prevarication, what’s next?”
Who knows? Perhaps Little hopes to become an opinion editor at the Spokesman-Review or even the Lewiston Tribune.
As chairman and sponsor of the Quad-Cities Corps of Far-Left Wingery, Trillhaase preaches directly to the choir of freedom-hating socialists six days each week.
A bully pulpit indeed. Is Little up to that job?
And Marcia Hershaw’s clear letter of May 15 packed a powerful punch. Cheers to Marcia.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Defends council’s vote
Regarding the Lewiston Tribune’s Jeer of the Lewiston City Council’s no vote on the keep the dams resolution:
I applaud the council for its vote.
Sometimes leadership means realizing that the majority opinion might not be the best or most prudent course of action at a given time. In this case, significant changes in the dam breaching debate may change with Gov. Jay Inslee’s and Sen. Patty Murray’s upcoming announcement, as well as movement in the federal government lawsuit.
I shared with the council my perspective that there is no compelling reason to pass the resolution at this time and that a yes vote could have downsides, such as shutting down opportunities that might be attractive and valuable.
And most importantly, it would put the city in an adversarial position with our neighbors and friends, the Nez Perce Tribe. We have an ethical duty to handle our relationship with the tribe with respect and care.
That this town is called Lewiston and not Simiinekem is due to the Nez Perce’s loss of this part of their homeland. A yes vote asks them to give up even more than they already have. Let’s have the wisdom not to close off creative solutions to this issue and not damage a vitally important relationship. We share this place and will do so long into the future.
Janis Johnson
Lewiston