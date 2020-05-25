Likes the sidewalks
Thank you to the city of Lewiston (and landowners?) for installing sidewalks on 19th Avenue and up 17th Street near Winco.
Many, many people walk up and down 17th Street to the mall area — through the ditches, weeds and rocks every day. May I assume that the new sidewalks will continue up 17th Street to Preston Avenue?
Currently, it is a safety issue for all of those who have to walk to do their shopping. Thank you to the powers that be for listening.
Claudia Decker
Lewiston
Save the fish
As a resident of Lewiston and a local guide, I encourage the governor’s workgroup to take bold action to save wild salmon and steelhead. Significant changes need to be made to Idaho’s energy system to have a sustainable wild fish population. This workgroup has the ability to make those changes and make sure that stakeholders, such as Idaho farmers, are not left behind.
I am not originally from Idaho. I grew up in a friendly, flat midwestern state. I chose to live in Idaho, build a life here and pursue work as a river guide because of the community and the environment Idaho has to offer. Wild salmon and steelhead are an essential part of the environment, economy and culture of our state.
The choices we make to support these wild fish populations also support the health of our communities. We want healthy, clean river systems; we want strong, productive rural communities.
I am heartened by the existence of the workgroup and hope this means we are moving toward a more successful future. I hope to see these wild fish in our rivers again.
Lauren McCullough
Lewiston
Privacy violated
Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, I was horrified to picked up my mail that was in quarantine and find my “official absentee ballot application.”
It was filed with all the other junk mail from recent days.
The fact that you have determined my party affiliation and voter ID number are public information does not give you the right to send my information out to the general public, i.e. or current resident.
By personalizing this piece with my party affiliation and voter ID number, you made this piece of mail “first class.”
That being said, you cheated the U.S. Postal Service out of half the postage it should have received. That is fraud.
Also, why does the USPS have an official election mail handbook if you weren’t going to use it?
They have provided an official insignia to designate official election mail. ...
How will we know junk mail from real election mail, especially since you deemed this mailing “junk mail aka standard mail.”
Also, given the current political climate, why must you divide people by party affiliation. It does seem like our own government is trying to divide us by forcing us to pick a party ballot.
I refused to play in Washington. I will not participate in that farce here in Idaho, either.
It’s wrong. We vote as individuals for who we think is best for the job, not for a party.
We are not Great Britain or Europe. We are the United States of America.
Bonnie Zeliff
Culdesac
Democrats exposed
When do we say enough?
Now that the devious and lawless modus operandi of the progressive Democratic, Trump Derangement Syndrome left are being exposed to public view, let’s review some of their objectives for our future.
I do not believe most hard-working Americans are agreeable with the following principles and priorities.
The Democratic progressives want: completely open borders, sanctuary cities, free health care for all illegal aliens, absolute voting rights, free education through college for all illegals, free housing for all illegals, eliminate Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients by absorption into the regular population, elimination of the Electoral College, elimination of fossil fuel production and consumption, elimination of dairy and beef production and, oh yes, let’s not forget elimination of free speech for anyone who cannot decide what the proper pronoun should be in all cases. And gun control is imminent and required.
All hard-working Americans better be aware and not be fooled by the radical progressives any longer.
The America of our past is only one election away from evaporation if the divisive Democrats have their way.
Glenn Richey
Kooskia