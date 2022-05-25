Better early than never
To Lou McGoldrick:
To deliver the paper at a later time, we paper carriers have to deal with heavy traffic and our customers love that we deliver early.
Jean Wengler
Lewiston
Giving Trump a pass
Marv Dugger (May 7): Your opposition to President Joe Biden or any Democrat is obvious. Yet, you continue beating a dead horse named Hillary Clinton. What about Bengazi or the “missing” 30,000 emails?
Democracy is in peril and you want the liar of the century — and his band of literally crazy lunatics — reelected. ...
Vox reports that some of former President Donald Trump’s lies include his questioning of Barack Obama’s birthplace, claiming climate change is a Chinese hoax and his “support” for the Iraq War. ...
According to Politifact and others, Trump amassed more than 30,000 lies as president.
There are so many governmental deficiencies to address. Yet, you choose the Clinton story and give your favorite liars a pass.
Worthy subjects could include:
l Cheating voters through unscrupulous election redistricting.
l Installing election officials who would disqualify votes because they don’t like who actually won.
l The undue influence of a Supreme Court justice by his spouse.
l The failure of all justices to keep personal beliefs out of deliberations.
l Citizens United’s legal bribery of Congress by Wall Street, American corporations and banks.
l Out-of-control, trigger-happy big city police.
l The Donald and his public, on-stage support of Vladimir Putin, when Trump said he believes Putin over the FBI and other American security agencies.
l An unbiased look into the border “crisis,” which didn’t even exist before king Donald, when border crossings were at historical lows.
l Yes, Marv, there are many excellent subjects out there besides regurgitating old news .
Jim Roach
Moscow
Big spenders
Thanks, Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch.
I do not believe I have thanked both of you for voting to spend $1.9 trillion — yes that’s with a 1 with 12 zeros — that we did not have so it is now causing us unprecedented inflation and pain so that we have to choose between eating and buying gas to get to work.
I am glad that you no longer claim to be conservative with your spending.
Ronald Calhoun
Juliaetta