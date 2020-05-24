The dog is friendly
At about 10 a.m. on May 14, I was sitting on a raised cement utility access cover along the Clearwater River trail that runs east-west from the boat launch in North Lewiston. I was on my way back to the parking lot. A woman walking a large brown pitbull/boxer mix dog was approaching from the west. I had my dog right next to me on a leash.
This woman stopped, got as far as she could off the trail, and started talking. Since I had my earphones in and was sitting directly across from Clearwater Paper and just below the highway, I couldn’t make out what she was saying. She sat in the grass with her dog and kept gesturing as if I should move on. It became obvious she didn’t want to pass by with her dog.
I still don’t know what her problem was. My dog was not being the least bit aggressive and I don’t think hers was, but I can’t be sure. I got up and left, being certain to keep as far away as possible.
I was wondering if this woman was afraid of my dog or that she couldn’t control hers. I walk my dog every morning; he is obedient, well- mannered and under control. He will harm no one.
The only (unjustified) reason I could see for her behavior is that my dog is a 110-pound Rottweiler. If you see us, just know, he likes everyone and won’t getcha.
Brad Manau
Lewiston
Reaching breaking point
Recently, Joe Dupont, regional fisheries manager, explained the week would be the make-or-break point for any hope of spring chinook fishing opportunities.
The week turned out to be the breaking point for a spring chinook fishery on the Clearwater River with a closure.
The week also turns out to be the make-or-break point for many of Idaho’s outfitters and guides, already in financial straits from a shortened steelhead fishery, not to mention rural communities dependent on a spring supply of cash from anglers.
Substantial financial investments have been made into Idaho’s recovery of salmon and steelhead. Collectively, the region has seen almost $17 billion invested in the recovery efforts of salmon and steelhead — with an emphasis on effort and less so on recovery.
Now is the time to reconsider our investments. The status quo is no longer working. Even with the best available science, fisheries managers across the region continue to struggle to recover our iconic salmon and steelhead.
We have an opportunity to rewrite history and chart a new path of recovery. By collectively changing the narrative and coming together as one community, we can solve the problem of dwindling fish returns while protecting agricultural economies and maintaining happy electricity consumers.
The removal of the four lower Snake River dams is the answer to recovery. Enough with the Band-Aids.
Hold those responsible for the decline of Snake River basin salmon and steelhead stock accountable. Demand abundant, fishable and harvestable runs of salmon and steelhead.
Patrick Finnegan
Grangeville
Reopen America
America should open up because it is not lives vs. business. It’s lives vs. lives.
A 13-year-old hanged himself. He could have talked it out with his buddies and sweated it out with sports, but he was isolated.
Theoretically, if you keep the curve lower than hospital capacity, then COVID-19 will kill the same number of people, whether you run the curve high for a short time or run the curve low for a longer time. It will end when herd immunity is achieved.
There will be a lower chance of experiencing a second wave if your population is already approaching herd immunity. Perhaps Sweden is right, to choose the faster road. I’ll be watching with interest this fall.
Businesses support our lives. Payrolls mean food, shelter and medicine. Only the well-to-do can enjoy idleness.
Because America’s corporate Congress has impoverished America, we need a universal basic income. That’s what the bailout should have been. That’s how we support our essential workers — the ones who are at the checkout stands, facing down the virus every day — with low wages and no medical insurance or retirement.
For the 50 percent who live paycheck to paycheck — and who haven’t had any paychecks for a month, two or three, we need an emergency sized first distribution of UBI now.
Did I say now? Now.
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman