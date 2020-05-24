Worth the risk
You probably heard Sweden took a more voluntary approach to social distancing and other protective measures in response to COVID-19.
National Review’s Jim Geraghty noted on May 8 that Sweden’s deaths per million at the time was 301 or 0.030 percent while the USA came in at 232 or 0.023 percent — or a 0.007 percent greater rate of dying in Sweden.
Yes, there are some demographic differences between our nations, but that has largely to do with more Americans being old.
Well, I’m old. I’m also fat and prone to upper respiratory infections. That makes me a COVID-19 co-morbidity three-time loser.
According to New England Journal of Medicine’s s Journal Watch, there’s a multiplier of 2.6 for two or more co-morbidity factors. But 2.6 times 0.007 percent is still just 0.018 percent.
Our combatants in World War II ran a 0.9 percent chance of being killed in action. Our Civil War took one in five.
How can I look at 33 million fellow Americans who are out of work and not want to take so small a risk to keep our too-slowly reopening businesses open for good?
How can I look at businesses that closed never to re-open ... and not want to take so small a risk to keep that from happening again?
How can you look at those things and want to let them go on?
How can we face those who gave “the last full measure” for our freedoms if we won’t take so small a risk?
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin