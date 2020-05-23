Wrong day
Your latest “Flashback” page was headed Monday, May 18, 1980, which left me confused as the lead story read like a one printed the morning of but hours before Mount St. Helens erupted.
In fact May 18, 1980, the day of the eruption, was a Sunday, not a Monday.
Walter Steed
Meridian
Second to none
I am disappointed and saddened by the bad press that our Life Care Center of Lewiston facility has received. They are a top-notch facility here in the Lewiston-Clarkston valley.
I can’t even imagine what it must be like for the staff in a nursing facility during this pandemic. The care, love and professionalism of the staff at Life Care is second to none.
My 91-year-old mom lives there and we know she is treated like family.
The staff is screened for fevers and other symptoms when they come to work and when they leave. They follow all correct personal protection protocol and they have been doing it since before it was recommended.
They add TLC to everything they do and go above and beyond the expectations of their duties.
We are very aware that she is one of the nursing home residents who could become seriously ill or even die if she were to become ill with COVID-19. It would not be because of anything that the staff did or didn’t do to try and prevent her from contracting it and how they would handle the situation. They have kept us informed at all times.
My family members and I would like to say a big thank you to the staff at Life Care for being our angels and heroes.
Hang in there.
Kay Andersen
Clarkston
Put it in law
I get it. My aging and ill mother has every co-morbidity on COVID-19’s list. I am very afraid for her in this delicate time between outbreak and viable treatments and prevention.
I also get the anti-lockdown demonstrations. We are Americans after all. We react instinctively against tyranny in all its forms. We know our own history and can see the rest of the world. There is a reason the entire world is breaking into our country and nobody is breaking out.
I also understand the need for gubernatorial emergency powers and executive orders. It is the governor’s job to act in the public’s interest in case of emergency. The Legislature acts too slowly for emergencies, most of the time.
I am calling on my state senator, Dan Johnson, to submit a bill to the Legislature this coming session that would limit emergency executive powers to two weeks, maybe three. That is enough time for the Legislature to meet and either confirm the governor’s orders or produce its own, which would then have the actual power of law behind them.
We as Americans and Idahoans rail at tyranny and rightfully demand our say in the operation of this government of the people, by the people, for the people.
Curt Decicio
Juliaetta
Setting up Flynn
The Obama administration cabal had been working on a counter-intelligence plan to destroy candidate Donald Trump and help Hillary Clinton win the election.
The cabal had to destroy Michael Flynn or he would have uncovered that plan against Trump so the FBI started an investigation.
Nearly a year before Flynn pleaded guilty, a Justice Department memo states: “The FBI did not believe Flynn was acting as an agent of Russia.”
FBI line agents were closing the investigation of Flynn, writing they found “no derogatory evidence that Flynn committed a crime.”
Trump was elected president.
FBI leader Peter Strzok wrote: “Hey, don’t close Razor” (Flynn’s code name) “7th floor involved,” referring to FBI leadership.
The FBI discussed the goal “to get him to lie so we can prosecute him or get him fired.”
FBI Director James Comey broke protocol and “sent a couple of guys to the new White House” to entrap Flynn.
Flynn told the FBI: “It was possible that he talked to Russian Ambassador (Sergey) Kislyak, but if he did, he did not remember doing so.” Comey illegally lied and leaked material that Flynn lied to the FBI about talking to Kislyak.
Trump fired Comey.
Former FBI Director Bob Mueller was appointed special counsel and pressured Flynn to plead guilty and threatened to prosecute his son.
Flynn spent all his money on lawyers and had to sell his house. He finally gave up and pleaded guilty.
The transcripts ... show ... Flynn was set up by the Obama cabal.
Jim Emmert
Kamiah