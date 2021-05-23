Making history
Fifty years ago this week, history was made in Buhl. ...
That year, the Lewiston High School golf team won the school’s first state championship. Please bear with me as I share my memories. ...
Through the years, many good LHS golfers have called Lewiston home. Even though the individuals were impressive, they never accomplished what the 1971 team did. So how did it happen?
The season had the team finishing fourth in three different 30-team school tournaments and the Inland Empire league championship.
Then two days of good practice in warm sunshine in Twin Falls had all four players and Coach Mikkleson excited for our chances.
The next morning, we woke to four inches of fresh snow on the ground.
What next?
Quickly, the decision was made by officials to take the tournament to Buhl Country Club at a lower elevation on the Snake River.
At the end of the tournament, Shane Riley, 70, Ed Mitchell, 72, Bill Rosholt, 75, and Tom Riley, 77, with their 294 total team score had won the state championship, making history in Lewiston High School lore.
This story is ironic only in the fact that the 1955 LHS golf team experienced the exact same fate, only losing the championship by one stroke. On that team was my brother, John.
I would be remiss if I did not mention that in 1971 Penny Jasper (Jacks) also made history, by being the first girl to earn a LHS letter competing on a boys’ team.
Bill Rosholt
La Grande,Ore.
Victim deserved better
The Victims’ Rights Amendment to the Idaho Constitution guarantees that victims be treated with respect, dignity, fairness and privacy throughout the legal process.
Last month, the House Ethics Committee convened to review the conduct of a House member.
The representative faced accusations he abused his power and took advantage of a female legislative intern. It was shocking, especially when we expect our elected officials to hold themselves to a higher standard of conduct.
As field director for Marsy’s Law for Idaho and someone fighting to strengthen victims’ rights, it was moving to see this young woman’s bravery to come forward and her resolve to bring accusations to authorities. The attempts to reveal her identity, harass and intimidate a victim of sexual assault shows just how much further we still have to go.
In working with victims, I understand just how difficult the healing process can be in the months and years after an assault. The damaging conduct on display across the state in recent days and the backlash against her will only complicate and lengthen her transition from victim to survivor.
In a state with victims’ rights built into the state constitution, we must recognize she deserved better.
Pam Jagosh
Meridian
Why resort to racism?
I like to enjoy the patios and sidewalks of Moscow’s restaurants and cafes with my wife. After a date tonight, we were walking home, crossing a street with the right of way at a crosswalk and with other pedestrians.
The driver of a brown new-model truck did not bother with our right of way and proceeded to nearly hit us. I yelled at him. He berated me for embarrassing him. Fine. People make mistakes.
We continued to walk and, to the astonishment of the entire dining crowds of Mailina and Nectar, got my earful of vitriol directed at his refusal of the right of way and his verbal abuse directed at me for saving our lives by yelling for him to stop.
Fine. People swear openly when confronted with life-or-death situations. ...
What does not pass is circling the block so that we are forced to see you again. And you, the driver of a truck, use your hands to flash not just the bird but what I recognize as a “23,” which isn’t a call out to Michael Jordan’s jersey number, but the first letter in the initials W.P. or white power.
That is where I have a problem. You might have made a mistake. You may have acted out of embarrassment. You didn’t have to show me you meant me violence by claiming a gang.
Just let me walk across the street after a nice date. ...
We did nothing to bring your racist views into our lives.
Andrew Tucker
Moscow
U.S. virtually coal-free
How many coal-fired power plants are there in the world today?
The European Union has 468 and is building 27 more.
Turkey has 56 and is building 93 more.
South Africa has 79 and is building 24 more.
India has 589 and is building 446 more.
The Philippines has 19 and is building 60 more.
South Korea has 58 and is building 26 more.
Japan has 90 and is building 45 more.
China has 2,363 and is building 1,171 more.
The USA has 15 and is building zero.
These eight countries have 3,722 coal fired plants in operation now and are building 1,892 more for a total of 5,614, compared to 15 in the United States.
There are 1,500 volcanoes in the world with eight erupting today. One volcano emits more carbon in one day than the whole world produces in three years.
Global warming and carbon emissions are two of the biggest lies ever told to the American people.
We could destroy all 15 of the coal-fired plants in the US, shut off every gas and diesel motor in the U.S. and it would not make any difference in the carbon emissions in the world.
Gary Willson
Reubens