Where’s common sense?
To the Clarkston elementary school teacher who humiliated my niece today: Her shorts are not the problem —you are.
It was 90 degrees and my niece wore her new, finger-length athletic shorts to school in accordance with the temperature.
She adjusted her shorts as she stood up from her desk to go to recess, at which time she was told they were too short and made to wear a pair of red leggings from the lost and found under them.
After this degradation, she was understandably not feeling her best. When a peer brought her concern to you about my niece’s wellness, a headache was feigned to blame for the sudden change and my niece was sent home for 10 days due to exhibiting a possible COVID-19 symptom.
Did you not connect the sudden onset of anxiety to the situation you created? Do you know that girl bodies move? And that clothes move?
Where does common sense play a role in your protocol?
The Student and Family Handbook 2020-2021 states in part: “the dress code is designed to create a positive, healthy and safe learning environment. ...”
You did not facilitate a positive, healthy or safe learning environment for my niece. You embarrassed her and sent her home for 10 days with only three weeks of school left until summer.
Please uplift your students. Keep their best educational interests at the forefront of your decision-making process and work on your interpersonal intelligence.
HAley Breedlove
Lewiston
Love it or leave it
Once in a while, a letter is submitted that has absolutely no basis other than to show the hate against one’s neighbors and community.
Stacy Peterson’s May 18 letter shows what is in this person’s heart. Sad.
I don’t know how old you are or how long you have lived here but you need to reassess your attitude about this valley, with an imaginary line on a map. Politics be damned. That you would want to attempt to spew hate based on your own uneducated position is shameful.
This valley has some of the most caring, friendly, supportive people in either state.
I am proud to be a resident of this valley. I have been here most of my life. I have lived on both sides of the river across the invisible line.
I believe in supporting the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to make this a better place to live for all of us, even you.
Have a change of heart. Volunteer at one of the many places that could use your help. You just may melt the hate in your heart. If you can’t find it in your heart to love the place you live, you can move to a community that you won’t hate, where there is no imaginary line.
Rodger Rawson
Clarkston
Avoiding Moscow
According to health data, while Whitman County has dropped down to high risk for COVID-19 from very high risk, Latah County has gone in the opposite direction up to extremely high risk.
In Latah County, the hospitalization rate has increased 140 percent during the last 14 days. The test positivity is at 11 percent, which means that number of actual cases is probably being undercounted. I wonder if the two county situation is due to Washington State University students leaving but those who shun COVID-19 precautions in Latah County are year-round residents?
It seems that Moscow removing its mask mandate might be premature. We are told that those who are not vaccinated should continue to wear masks. Even with the mask mandate in place, many people refused to wear masks and some businesses did not try to enforce it.
So I think those who do not want to get vaccinated are the very same people who refused to wear masks.
So though we like to go to Moscow to eat and shop, I think we will hold off on doing that until the situation improves. We don’t want to be one of those breakthrough cases of vaccinated people.
Charlotte Omoto
Palouse