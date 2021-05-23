America’s Pontius Pilate
Emperor Tiberius sent Pontius Pilate to be sure that Rome’s trade routes would not be interrupted by rabble rousers and claims to be like the emperor — a son of God.
So America has sent the state of Israel to be sure that Russia was blocked from access to the Atlantic Ocean and that our oil routes not be disrupted.
So Israel’s prime minister is only Pilate in modern dress — washing his (Israeli) hands in innocence and, like our media, asking “What is truth?” Well, we know what the truth is. And that things being done in Palestine are being done on our behalf.
When we let Sleepy Joe Biden get away with the bromide “Israel has the right to defend itself,” we really are saying: “Goliath has the right to kill that child aiming his slingshot at a U.S.-built tank pointed at him.”
Write and call every media contact you can reach. It is finally incumbent on all of us to hear and see the truth at last and on a daily basis so that we can be clear about what has to change to get our votes in the next two years.
Ronald Hufham
Moscow
Focus on the goal
After reading about a no consequences theft arrest in Spokane, I agree with the comments.
Jailing all offenders for their crimes is appropriate. That’s the reason for making the capacity and staffing case, as it applies to the Asotin County jail.
Stress and safety issues already have many negative effects on jail staff. We lose jailers because of those very conditions.
Anyone who makes suggestions that will further compromise the health and safety of our law enforcement people needs to spend a few shifts as a jailer for a reality check.
People say they want there to be consequences for criminals: Get them off the streets. Protect our community.
But those same people would ask law enforcement to make do and get by. At the increasing rate the criminal element is growing, capacity and staffing limitations may never be resolved if we fail to make the right decisions now.
People criticize the justice system for releasing too many offenders. Judges realize the limitations and overcrowding and are actually trying to minimize the impact on jail staff.
We need to stay focused on our goal, which is to build the best-staffed jail with the largest capacity in the most cost-effective location.
Don’t be distracted by unrelated issues that are founded on wishful thinking.
Doing all we can to contain the growing criminal element and supporting law enforcement in its effort to do its job in a safe, secure and well-located facility must be the absolute priority — for everyone.
Pat Worle
Clarkston
Defends Giddings
In our opinion, Rep. Priscilla Giddings,R- White Bird, is doing an excellent job representing her constituents in our legislative district.
One example is her work on getting the pro-life “Heartbeat bill” passed.
We’ve known her for a long time and can’t believe that she would deliberately and maliciously do something to hurt someone. That’s not who she is.
Does character assassination of someone you disagree with politically, Shirley Ringo, make you “ disgraceful to women” (your words)? Does it make you, Vicki Donovan, “not a decent human being” (your words) as you’ve asserted about Giddings?
“Judge not lest you be judged.” Matthew 7:1
Don and Charlotte DeArmond
Grangeville
Refutes Simpson
Challenges to Congressman Mike Simpson:
No. 1 — Barging fish has been proven to work. That means it is not a “what if”?
No. 2 —Whooshh tubes have shown a lot of success on other rivers. That means it is not a “what if”?
No. 3 — Remove the predators from the river. They get a lot of the fish. That means it is not a “what if”?
No. 4 — Remove the gillnets that kill all kinds of fish. That’s not a “what if”?
No. 5 — Better control of offshore fishing. That’s not a “what if”?
These “what ifs” are only going to cost us big amounts of money and get us nowhere.
I support clean energy. There is no cleaner, cheaper energy than hydro and we already have it.
We have a president whose polices are going bring $5 a gallon gas so I don’t need any higher electric bills.
I also support term limits so we an get rid of people who are only out for personal gain.
Abel Workman
Weippe