One more time
On Tuesday, there will be a 2nd Harvest mobile market event held at Our Savior’s Lutheran church parking lot, 1115 13th Street in Clarkston. The event will be a drive-through service as was the event that was held in April. Event hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food items include fresh produce and frozen beef.
I would like to thank the public at the last event for the patience and support in making the first drive-through service a huge success.
This event is open to all. Thank you, also, to the volunteers, for without them this valuable partnership with Our Savior’s and 2nd Harvest would not be possible.
Rodger Rawson
Clarkston
Stands with deputies
During the past week, we have seen several letters to the editor in the Lewiston Tribune that are negative toward the staff at the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office and myself.
Accountability for the office starts at the top. Sheriff Joe Rodriguez hires, fires and disciplines staff. If citizens have complaints about the conduct of the staff, I encourage them to call the office and report it to the chief deputy at (208) 799-3131.
Frankly, I find it hard to believe several people are coming forward to speak negatively about the employees right before the election. The employees at the sheriff’s office are hard-working, upstanding people. They go to work every day to make our community a better place and I stand behind them.
If someone has issues with my stance on Rodriguez or the office, please call me at (208) 305-2477.
I’m asking for your vote. Thank you.
Patrick Santos
Lewiston