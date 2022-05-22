Follow the money
When talking heads all yammer “on message,” it’s wise to ask: Who benefits?
Follow the money. You’ll find the answer.
According to the dictionary, shills are either pitchmen trying to bring in customers to a business or else they divert attention from illegal activities.
In the dirty business of putting your tax dollars (plus borrowed money or inflation-making additional currency) into the defense contractors’ pockets, both kinds of shills can be found.
The pitchmen are big name former legislators and national security officials who are now defense lobbyists or corporate board members.
Matt Orfalea has collected cuts of these whores plying their trade on various media outlets. His YouTube video is “WEAPONS 4 Ukraine (& Military Industrial Complex).”
He also identifies the companies who are their pimps.
The shills of the other sort are the aforesaid media outlets who fail to disclose their guests’ corporate ties.
Add to the mix financial ties between sitting lawmakers and the industries whose government contracts they fund.
According to Business Insider, “15 lawmakers who have made investments in the defense industry all sit on the House and Senate panels responsible for writing the annual defense-authorization bill.”
About 45% of that money goes to contractors.
And that’s just one segment of appropriations. The same problem of revolving doors and financial ties exists across the board in government.
Of course, technically, none of it is currently illegal, just immoral and unethical.
Faith cannot and should not be restored in deliberately corrupt institutions.
Reform must come first.
Tom Hennigan
Asotin