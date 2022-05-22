GOP has changed
Recently, President Joe Biden said the Republican Party was not the same as in the past.
This is true.
Back in the 1960s, the Republican Party was pro-business and it seemed to me like anti- middle class. ...
I was honored to be deeply involved in Local 608 labor union. I was in two negotiations with what was then Potlatch Corp., once as vice president of Local 608 and once as president. ...
But I do believe the Democratic Party has left the working person behind. They want the unions’ support, but don’t have policies that help the middle-class workers.
The Biden administration is pro-abortion. ...
They have worked at killing high-paying jobs in this country while asking for foreign governments to step up oil production.
Democrats have sent money to foreign countries to build walls to protect their borders while leaving ours wide open, allowing millions of people into our country and destroying the labor market. ...
The ultra-rich are now in charge of the Democratic Party and they demand cheap labor.
The Republican Party ... is more for the hard-working American family. The Democratic Party is more worried about making sure that men are not referred to as males and women are not referred to as females, and people have babies rather than women having babies and that biological males be allowed to participate as women.
Maybe I am just too old to understand their values, but I am now proud to be an ultra MAGA voter.
Dan Long
Clarkston
Why so much?
Why such disparity in elected official salaries between Nez Perce and Latah counties?
In reviewing the League of Women Voter’s “Directory of Elected Officials” brochures for 2021 and 2022, one finds that in Latah and Nez Perce counties, significant disparities in salaries exist.
For instance, in Latah County, the base salary for the county commissioners is $53,244.
In Nez Perce County, the base salary is $76,565.
In Latah County, the base salary for the coroner, who is also a long-time registered nurse and an attorney, is $26,568.
In Nez Perce County, the coroner, who has no other known certifications, makes $61,818.
In this author’s opinion, the most egregious disparity based on experience, integrity and leadership is in the elected prosecutors’ positions. Latah County’s long-standing prosecutor for about 30 years, Bill Thompson, has a salary $109,476.
In Nez Perce County, the comparative newcomer Justin Coleman has steadily increased his salary each year during his short tenure and now makes $119,226, an increase from $115,856 just last year.
While most other elected officials’ salaries are comparable between the two neighboring counties, taxpayers have got to wonder if Nez Perce County is really getting its money’s worth with the extraordinarily well-paid officials it has running the show.
Jessica Uhrig
Moscow
Advocates rent control
I know there is currently no law in Washington state to limit rent increases but my friend who lives down on Sixth Street has just been informed that his rent will go up from $790 to $1,200 a month.
His landlord is an investment company who put profits above people. So I ask everyone: How is this a fair increase given the current inflation surge?
Perhaps it’s time for Washington to implement a rate increase cap on rental properties. And given the current climate, I would humbly suggest that no rent increase should be allowed other than 4 percent below the current inflation rate.
This would allow landlords to continue to make profits while still protecting families.
Jennifer Walker
Clarkston