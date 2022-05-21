Misdiagnosed
Jennifer Walker claims that she is XXY or XYY. She claims that is a source of her being “intersex” and that such children require surgical correction. Science does not support that assertion.
XXY chromosome disorder (Klinefelter syndrome) can cause anxiety disorders, poor sexual function and osteoporosis. It is not treated by reassignment surgery.
XYY disorder may cause increased height, acne and increased chances of learning difficulties. Again, it is not treated with surgery.
David King
Orofino
Left behind
“In the U.S. Armed Forces, we don’t leave anyone behind. It’s one of the basic pillars of what the Army calls the warrior ethos: I will never leave a fallen comrade.”
That ethos may make many of us swell with pride, especially if we have or had family and friends in the military.
My uncle, Allen Johnson, a U. S. Army World War II veteran (“the Greatest Generation”), passed away many years ago. For some reason his military service was not noted on his gravestone, which always seemed sad.
Approximately two years ago, however, Garlinghouse Memorials kindly assisted with requesting a small marker to be added to his grave, from the military, noting his service. The proper paperwork was submitted and the wait began.
Recently, a letter arrived from the Department of Veterans Affairs, stating: “We are denying your request ...” because the grave is already marked (although not indicating any military service — which was the point of the request).
One of my uncle’s jobs during the war was spraying the dead bodies, so he literally and figuratively, looked death in the face.
If the basic pillar of the Army’s ethos is to “leave no man behind,” it seems especially cruel to deny this request, although there is an option to appeal.
I wonder what the souls of those dead bodies my uncle stood over, and surely had nightmares about for years to come, might say in response to the denial of a small token honoring his military service.
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston