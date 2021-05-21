Tell the truth
The Big Truth: Donald Trump lost the election. President Joe Biden was lawfully and decidedly the winner. Republican and Democratic secretaries of state certified the results. Republican and Democratic appointed judges dismissed baseless accusations of widespread fraud. That there is a need for widespread new voting laws to stop nonexistent fraud is part of the Big Lie.
It is time for the majority to repeatedly and consistently call it out.
Trump lost in a fair and just election.
Teri Rust
Clarkston
Don’t mess with Liz
Some of the Republicans in the U.S. Congress should be quaking in their boots along about now.
They decided to publicly humiliate Liz Cheney by kicking her out of her leadership position in the House because she would not kowtow to former President Donald Trump and support his election fantasies.
I don’t have a brief to carry for Cheney. I am not a Republican and never could be. But what happened with Cheney seemed pretty dumb to me for little, if any, real gain.
Her father is Dick Cheney and he has never come off to me as a weak person or as someone who is especially sweet.
He still has a lot of political connections and a driving personality. If he decides he is angry enough over the maltreatment of his daughter, then he just might decide to knock a bunch of these guys’ heads off like a row of rotten cabbages, figuratively speaking, of course.
It could get ugly.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston