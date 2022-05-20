Limit predators
I appreciate Eric Barker’s accurate May 5 report (reprinted in the Spokesman-Review) on the trouble facing the Blue Mountain elk population. Based on visits with my 9th Legislative District hunters and property owners who possess real knowledge of the situation, it’s hard to swallow the state’s estimated increase of 300 animals.
I suspect this number is wrong, based more on calf mortality in former and current years because sportsmen and property owners are not seeing the elk. If it’s based on Oregon data, then the counts are off on both sides of the border.
Elk hunting is more than part of our state’s heritage and culture; it’s important to the economies of the cities and towns in and around the Blue Mountains, which are already under stress due to the COVID-19 mandates. Unfortunately, for the past several years the lack of elk has caused many hunters, including me, to skip the yearly trek to the Blues — and the situation isn’t going to correct itself.
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission must do more than simply acknowledge that 116 of the 125 elk calves fitted with radio-tracking collars a year ago failed to survive the year, mostly due to predation. Whether it’s bears, wolves or mountain lions killing the calves, there is little chance of restoring the elk population in the Blue Mountains unless and until the commissioners wake up and take action to limit, if not reduce, the predators.
It’s not difficult to do, just a matter of priorities.
Mark Schoesler
Ritzville