Wears the mask
In response to Jonathan Miller’s declaration that COVID-19 is a scam and a hoax (in a recent letter to the Lewiston Tribune): It is almost funny, but actually quite sad and tragic that this conclusion is reached due to “data points” of suspicious origin.
If wearing a mask doesn’t work to stop the spread of infection, then why do surgeons wear masks during surgery, which has been common practice for more than a century?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization insist it’s helpful. But then, I guess you can’t trust them for some reason.
You must have access to important scientific discoveries that just haven’t made it into the journal of medicine yet.
If you’d research a little further, you would see that our startling lack of flu infections this winter just might be because the kids were not in school, hugs were avoided and people were wearing masks.
I do concede your mask won’t protect you from this “hoax,” but it might keep me safe from harm when we pass each other in the grocery store.
As for me, I’d rather wear the mask than cause another person to die. It’s only polite, after all.
Jody Favre
Lewiston
Blames the voters
Good Lord, now New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says that racism is causing global warming.
Who on God’s green Earth votes for these wacky doodle dandies anyway? These voters are actually allowed to breed and walk the streets of America. They want to defund and disband police where crime rates are rising 100 percent. They want to remove guns from officers who make traffic stops. And those who are allowed to carry a firearm are asked to shoot them in the kneecap instead of center mass. All the while, Antifa and Black Lives Matter are still burning, looting and assaulting people of other colors.
I am proud to be white. In fact, I am going to wear long-sleeve shirts this summer just to get whiter.
Wow, what a crazy world we now have where a white guy is looked upon as the epitome of evil and yet Congresswoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., gets a pass for calling for confrontation and disruption. That woman thinks on the same level as Congressman Hank Johnson, D-Ga., who questioned the placement of more military personal on the island of Guam because it might capsize and sink.
I truly believe that Waters fell out of the top of the ugly tree and hit every branch on the way down.
John Webb
Reubens