Crazytown’s mayor
I’ve been perusing the latest book from a former member of Congress, John Boehner, who equates his tenure as speaker of the House as being the “mayor of Crazytown.”
I find it informative that the current turmoil in our nation actually had some of its beginnings taking root back in the early 2000s. And boy, did it thrive, unlike some of my horticultural undertakings.
According to Boehner, some of the crazies of that time are still around today, having not learned from their errors. He’s pretty candid about that, referring to members of Congress such as Mark Meadows and senators such as Ted Cruz whom he refers to as one of the biggest obstacles to the Republican Party’s return to civility and success.
In his book, he uses street slang describing Cruz. I can’t write that here. Apparently Cruz was so upset he tossed Boehner’s signed book into the fire.
Boehner states he is a traditional Republican conservative who at times was at odds with both Republicans and Democrats when he was concerned with getting reasonable tasks done for the people and the nation, which he states is what the people elected them to do.
Go figure. That directive seems to be forgotten as of late. Too many members of Congress think that their only way to be successful and get reelected is to make the most noise possible and raise a lot of money.
His most memorable words: “We can disagree, we just can’t be disagreeable.”
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston
When Mondale visited
Walter Mondale died recently at 93. Marc Johnson’s April 23 column said of Mondale that the preacher’s kid from Minnesota lived a beautiful American story.
When I think of Mondale, I smile remembering his visit to Lewiston and Pullman on Jan. 11-12, 1978.
A picture shows Mondale with Interior Secretary Cecil Andrus, Gov. John Evans and Lewiston’s Mike Mitchell.
When Mondale first heard his agenda included a policy speech with Washington State University students in Pullman, he said, “Where the hell is Pullman?”
The day before his Pullman visit, students at Franklin Elementary School were asked who Mondale was, and one boy guessed that he was a famous clown.
When Vice President Mondale heard that, he said he wanted to meet the boy who called him a clown.
He did meet the boy and shook hands with him and the small hands of his classmates.
Back in Lewiston, Mondale, Washington Gov. Dan Evans, Washington Congressman Tom Foley and Andrus arrived at city hall an hour late.
The vice president said they were late because Andrus keeps talking to people. That was true because when the former Idaho governor spotted someone he knew, he stepped out to shake hands and say hello.
Inside city hall, Lewiston Mayor Duane St. Marie presented silver awards to members of the group and Lewiston chamber President Lorraine Hadley presented certificates to Mondale and Andrus, making them admirals of the Caleb Lyon Flotilla of the Lewiston navy.
Good fun memories of some good politicians.
Dick Riggs
Lewiston
A step ahead
... What might solve the dilemma now facing the metropolitan designation of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley?
Having been exempted into the designation at creation and the third-smallest designated area in the United States, census rule changes will shortly cost the metro area an estimated $2.1 million in grant money for things such as public transportation.
For the life of me, I wonder what might solve our stagnant population problem? If only there were a proposal that removed impediments to our economic growth. If our community only had access to money for some kind of game-changing, high-tech, STEM-based employer, our metro area might be saved.
Fortunately, there is such a plan.
All it will take is unfailing leadership to see it through. Rep. Mike Simpson’s economic stimulus provides those type of jobs listed above: a high-tech, 21st-22nd century energy storage research campus located right here in our metro area and operated collaboratively by Lewis-Clark State College, Washington State University, University of Idaho and University of Montana under the umbrella of the U.S. Department of Energy.
It provides $234 million to construct the campus and another nearly $1 billion for infrastructure and operations. Imagine the number of jobs this would create. ...
Dismissing Simpson’s plan out of hand is a failure of leadership as well to a large segment of our population. Failure to remove obvious economic impediments does not allow us to set up our future generations for success. We owe it to them. We owe it to the metro area.
Dan Aherin
Lewiston