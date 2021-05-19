Stay home
I read constantly the same people and residents of Clarkston who hate the Republican stance of Idaho.
However, you cross that bridge many times during the week when you work to survive, shop, dine, service your vehicles, partake in events, etc. However your license plate represents Washington, I will remind you.
Most importantly, your fantastic Gov. Jay Inslee shut down your state and pretty much destroyed it. And I am sure he will shut you down again due to the open borders and the spread again of COVID-19.
If you hate us so much, my suggestion is to stay on your side of the bridge.
Drive to the Tri-Cities, more than 100 miles away, and support your own state . They desperately need it.
You will come home hungry because there wasn’t a decent restaurant open since Inslee destroyed it.
And you will find nothing left worth spending your money on.
Been there, done that. I speak from experience.
Stop feeling like you are a commentator and that we need to hear your opinion weekly. We don’t.
Move on and find a better place to live. I guarantee you won’t find it.
However, Seattle and Portland might want you.
They love haters. You will fit in.
Stacy Peterson
Lewiston
The real divide
As most will agree, America is extremely divided today. This division is neither race-based nor political party-based.
The division is between nationalism and globalism.
Globalism has infected our corporations and both political parties. Globalists are fomenting racial tensions to destroy nationalism.
Parallels are great for illustration and learning. From sport, we learn that competition (conflict) provides the motivation for effort. Lazy people don’t like competition; they prefer cheating. Effort leads to improved performance which leads to wins (prosperity). Competition is the motivating factor for improvement and innovation.
The same principle applies to corporations and governments. Nationalism promotes and requires competition between governments.
Globalism eliminates competition.
Globalism is code for global system. The word system is defined as “interacting components or interrelated elements that act according to a set of rules.”
Therefore, a global system, to operate efficiently, would necessarily need the rules to be stridently enforced.
Strident enforcement of rules sounds quite similar to oppressive power, which is the definition of tyranny.
In mathematics, the transitive property of equality states that if a equals b, and b equals c, then a equals c.
So, nationalism equals competition. Competition equals motivation. Motivation equals innovation. Innovation equals prosperity.
On the other hand, globalism equals “globally interconnected functions.”
“Globally interconnected functions” equals “stridently enforced rules.”
“Stridently enforced rules” equals tyranny.
By applying the transitive property of equality, we realize that nationalism equals prosperity whereas globalism equals tyranny.
But I am certain that this tyranny will be imposed with benevolence for the betterment of all mankind.
Mike Fischer
Nezperce