Treatment, not jail
As some one currently incarcerated at the Nez Perce County Jail on a simple possession charge involving a personal amount of drugs for a total of 6½ years after just serving five years for possession of one methadone pill, I’m not out committing crimes.
But in Idaho, having a drug addiction is a crime.
Who determines when an addiction is either a crime punishable by prison or an illness treated with rehabilitation? Locking up an individual against his will at the expense of the taxpayer can not have lower recidivism rates than granting him the opportunity to willingly participate in a rehabilitation program.
Therefore, I ask this: When will we as a community change our perspective on addiction and offer viable community support and treatment instead of death and prison?
Michael Van Valkinburgh
Lewiston
Protecting children
Protecting Idaho’s children from adverse childhood experiences is foundational to the science of public health and the common-sense values of Idahoans. An assault on these values and the long-term wellness of children comes in the form of a debunked legal tool aimed against protective parents titled parental alienation syndrome.
PAS was invented in the 1980s by a now-deceased psychologist, Richard Gardner, with the intention to decriminalize and normalize incest, vilify protective parents by labeling them “pathogens,” and sway custody decisions toward “loving fathers” who are sexually attracted to their young children.
The Fathers’ Rights Movement frequently supports PAS, although it has been discredited as “junk science.” This infection in some state family courts is addressed by human rights investigative journalist Keith Harmon Snow in his book, “In the Worst Interest of the Child: The Trafficking of Children and Parents Through U.S. Family Courts.”
Barry Goldstein, a legal advocate for the National Organization of Men Against Sexism introduced the Safe Child Act to address child sexual abuse facilitated by PAS-influenced family courts. Statistically, false reports are rare. But unfortunately, charges and convictions for sexual assault against women and children are even more rare. The science indicates nearly 90% of all reports by victims are based on truth with less than 1% of perpetrators receiving incarceration. As a public health professional and a grandmother who has been impacted by PAS, it is my responsibility to challenge you to do your homework.
Protect childhood innocence. Keep PAS out of Idaho family courts.
Robin M. Brashear
Winchester