Backs Ulmer
A few years back, I received a call from a neighbor who stated that our ranch had three or four lambs on her side of the fence. She was very nice about it and asked me to come and assist in helping the lambs get back home. At this point, I tried to retrieve the wayward lambs. It was then that her son-in-law fired three shots and screaming began. ...
I immediately retreated from the area. At that point, the gun-toting son-in-law jumped into his pickup and began running the lambs down.
One lamb did not make it to the safety of the fence line and was run over and killed. ...
The gun-toting person then took the dead lamb to the end of his mother-in-law’s driveway and discarded the lamb in the ditch along the county road.
The Idaho County Sheriffs Office was contacted and a report was filed. To my knowledge, no charges were ever filed against him for discharging a firearm toward another person or for the destruction of livestock.
Nor was there any compensation for the loss of the lamb. ...
Over time, I have paid attention to other cases with much less substance. ... Jail time is always a given. Not true under King Doug Giddings’ realm.
Justice only seems to take place outside of Idaho County....
It’s time to elect a new person to this office. That person is Doug Ulmer, a man who cares about his community and the county in which we live.
Bill Brewer
Kamiah
Clean house
I’m starting to wonder if one mental health evaluation is sufficient for law enforcement officers. Or do greater measures need to be implemented based on public statements in the interview provided by Deputy Pat Santos?
Are these really the behaviors that are occurring among people wearing badges? Sounds like it’s time for an outside investigation of the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office to see what’s going on and to weed out people who are wearing badges for the wrong reasons.
William Dobson
Lewiston
Pointing fingers
Deputy Pat Santos, there is a lot of finger-pointing going on in your statements regarding Sheriff Joe Rodriguez’s alleged behavior with no mention of your coworkers’ inappropriate conduct.
I’ve observed your fellow deputies engaging in sexist and racist jargon, not to mention what happens when a cute girl walks by. When was the last time your fellow officers were put under a microscope? If this is the behavior I’ve seen in the workplace, I can imagine what goes on when those deputies are off-duty.
Delaney Marcus
Lewiston