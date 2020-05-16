Elect von Ehlinger
I’m writing in support of Aaron von Ehlinger for the Idaho House of Representatives, seat 6A.
Because of the stay-at-home order in March, I never had the pleasure of meeting him. But, via Facebook Messenger and his Facebook page, I had been able to discover that’s he’s a military veteran, having served in the Army Airborne.
It takes a lot of tenacity to jump out of an aircraft, something my husband did during Vietnam. That in itself created my interest in him, because I knew he would be defending our freedoms just as hard as he did during the war in Afghanistan.
Von Ehlinger wants to serve our country again, by serving as an elected official. He was born and raised in the state of Idaho. He lives in Nez Perce County and I feel he knows how to speak with his constituents.
He is a defender of our Second Amendment rights. He supports President Donald Trump’s immigration policy and feels strongly about keeping America a non-socialist country. His youth and love for our country is a breath of fresh air.
Recent events of the death of another person running for this same office has put a twist on things. Please vote for von Ehlinger. A sympathy vote for his contender doesn’t help Idaho. But voting for Aaron von Ehlinger will.
Cindy Ruark Worth
Lapwai
Enforce the law, sheriff
How sad that our sheriff wants to be governor. Sheriffs are in charge of law enforcement — not the economy. All a sheriff can do is enforce the laws that are on the books, not make his own laws.
A county sheriff has no right to refuse to enforce a law, regardless of how unconstitutional he may personally believe it is or how frustrated he is with the legislative and judicial branches of government. He may, of course, express his opinion to the governor or Legislature during the process of establishing rules. However, once the rules are established, he has a duty to uphold the rules as they exist.
Or maybe he didn’t really mean it when he took the oath of office.
Marcia Banta
Lewiston
Vote at home
Don’t forget to vote. In spite of the pandemic now ravaging the country, necessary functions of society do go on, although perhaps in different forms. The 2020 Idaho primary election is fast approaching. Because of COVID-19, the election will be entirely by mail. You cannot go to polls; you must request your absentee ballot by Tuesday.
The easiest way to request your ballot is to go to www.idahovotes.gov. Your ballot will come in the mail complete with “I Voted “ sticker and a postage paid return envelope. If you are not registered to vote you may register on line. You can also download the request form, fill it out and return it to your courthouse.
Ballots must be returned by June 2.
Remember to vote.
Margaret Dibble
Moscow