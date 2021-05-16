GOP tears down America
America is losing its democracy because too many Americans have dumbed themselves down so far they no longer care to discern fact from fiction. Republicans have knowingly opted to repeat the big lie that the 2020 election wasn’t legitimate.
Liz Cheney and a few others are the only Republicans left being honest and respecting the rule of law. The insurrectionists who violated the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to “stop the steal” are committed to tearing down every institution in America, including democracy itself. They believe that America should be burned to the ground if they can’t sit in the seat of power, that it’s wholly acceptable to tell any lie and commit any crime so long as it results in them holding power.
It’s not just happening in the U.S. Capitol.
Republicans in Boise think their job description is assigning every statewide power to themselves. They don’t concern themselves with morality, honesty, justice or honor. They only seek power and are willing to do literally anything to get it.
Check the Republican National Committee website. There is no policy platform.
They only want to rule and are willing to cross any line to gain and hold power.
Today’s Republicans are, by definition, fascist autocrats who don’t believe in America or democracy any longer, if they ever did.
It’s a delusional lie to claim the 2020 presidential election was not legitimate. The goal of the people telling the big lie is to destroy America and our democracy.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
Johnson excuses Democrats
Regarding Marc Johnson’s April 30 op-ed on the Jan. 6 Washington, D.C., incident being whitewashed or forgotten, that seems hardly the case as it is still featured in the media.
What occurred was horrific. However, Johnson seemed to be leveraging the tragedy to smite Republicans across the board.
From TV footage, it appeared that thousands in attendance that day did not enter the Capitol, and many expressed being there to pray.
Violent incidents of rioting and mob rule have also recently occurred and metastasized in Portland, Seattle and elsewhere, where protesters smashed windows, started fires, assaulted police officers and attacked others, damaged vehicles and looted businesses.
How many police officers quit as a result?
Why did prominent Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden, dismiss violent rioters as “peaceful protesters?”
Whitewashing? Didn’t Harris, who seemed to encourage protesters, say at one point “... We’re not going to stop. We’re going to keep it up” ... ?
Further, remember Bernell Trammell, a vocal African American supporter of former President Donald Trump, who was gunned down? What about the shooting at a baseball field in Virginia where 24 Republicans were practicing and five were shot?
Is Johnson forgetting about the pastor who gave the invocation at a GOP/Ted Cruz rally and was shot?
Johnson seemed to be fanning flames with a derogatory, one-sided narrative about Republicans and a tragic event, while ignoring other violent incidents — and letting prominent Democrats off the hook entirely. ...
Kelly Jones
Clarkston
Get the shot
Family, friends and fellow citizens left, right and center: Why are so many of you against health and safety measures to combat this once-in-a-century COVID-19 pandemic?
How do you justify endangering others, including your friends and families’ lives, by defying health standards and calling your inaction “rights”?
Even worse is to threaten or coerce others to follow your lead. We don’t have the right to shoot and kill or injure people. Why would anyone think they have the right to spread deadly disease?
“I’m not sick,” just doesn’t cut it.
COVID-19 can be spread by people without symptoms.
Masking, social distancing and hand washing/sanitizing are all easy to do, just like putting on a seat belt. The right to ignore them is just plain stupid.
It is akin to suicide or murder or both.
I confess I’m no saint. I’m not even a Republican. I still fail at times to mask or keep 6 feet away. I try for 3 feet and try to avoid hand shakes, when I can remember (I’m 76). I figure every little bit helps.
When in my 50s, I was advised to consider if I had attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. As it turned out, I was just a little lazy, stupid and crazy.
The vaccine is a big thing that will restore our normal lives. What’s wrong with that? Get your shots.
It’s how to be a good American, not a stupid one.
P.S. I love your paper (I save Kathy Hedberg and Jumble for Mondays).
John Charles Stalter
Clarkston
Costs too much
On May 2, the Lewiston Tribune published a legal notice from the Idaho Transportation Department concerning two impounded vehicles. I was astounded to see that the storage fee is $120 per day.
Is the state of Idaho in cahoots with these storage grifters?
The victims of this rip off are generally poor folks who have unexpected breakdowns and should be treated reasonably. I would think that the state would have some department to crack down on unconscionably exorbitant charges, particularly when the state is involved.
Ken McLaughlin
Clarkston
Where to build jail
I have worked in economic development within Asotin County for the last 12 years.
The appropriate place for the Asotin County jail is on Port Drive. The port area is in disrepair and prevents economic growth. The area has had cruise ships coming for more than 40 years, bringing thousands of visitors to the region. In that span, limited growth has occurred. We have yet to see any major updates to this area to make it appealing to the industry.
The cruise line representatives have continually asked for more appealing and easier access for the passengers. The 14th Street dock still has a 1938 inoperable crane as the focus and ships do not like to dock there.
A marina in the area is in huge disrepair, with the port not having any success for improvement. Other waterfront property is problematic to develop as it is the site of the city’s former dump. The area has the city wastewater plant there. The river area itself needs regular dredging, which is not happening.
They are calling this the heart of Clarkston?
The design of the new jail and this location will enhance and promote the aesthetic and economic growth opportunities within this industrial area. The county has done a great job with the design. The city of Clarkston and planning committee should not make decisions based on spite toward the county.
The majority of citizens within Asotin County, law enforcement and area businesses agree this is the appropriate location.
Dawn Smith
Clarkston
Re-read the plan
I just wanted to express my thanks to the Clarkston Planning and Zoning Commission for turning down the zone amendment that would have allowed the new Asotin County jail to be built at the 14th Street and Port Drive location.
I doubt that my heart would have stood the shock of having the county commission and city officials put away their “hurt feelers” and do the right thing for the residents of Asotin County by approving the zone change request.
It is a sad state of affairs when a very small group of misdirected city officials can recklessly determine how the taxpayers’ dollars are spent. Contrary to Kevin Poole’s statement in the May 4 edition of the Lewiston Tribune —“The proposed zone text change is not consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan” — I found a paragraph in the comp plan that states: “The city comprehensive plan should identify land for essential public facilities of city, countywide or statewide significance, such as human service facilities, educational or solid waste handling facilities, transportation facilities, correctional facilities and in-patient care facilities. Do not preclude the siting of essential public facilities, but generate standards to ensure that reasonable compatibility with other land uses can be achieved.”
I’m not sure if Poole is unfamiliar with the plan or if he and the city are trying to pull one over on the citizens of the county.
It looks to me like the planning and zoning commission needs to revisit the zone text wording change issue.
Paul Bridges
Clarkston
Local success story
I was blessed to note the “engineering party” featured on 1A of the May 6 edition.
As executive director of Interlink 2004-2016, we were always excited to partner with Jenni Light and her engineering students to provide a wheelchair ramp in our community. Similar partnerships make the work of Interlink a wonderful success time and again.
Thank you for highlighting one of the many volunteer opportunities fulfilled in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, where blessings flow every day. God bless you.
Ray Rosch
Lewiston