More woke than right
I am responding to the vile, uncalled for and despicable attack on Rep. Priscilla Giddings by Shirley Ringo in your May 9 paper.
What a load of garbage. It is obvious to me that she knows nothing about the character of our outstanding District 7 representative and simply engages in character assassination for some woke feminist principle she has. ...
Giddings is a strong principled patriot who has sworn an oath to protect and defend our Constitution on many occasions. Ringo is like so many weak people who either cannot or will not accept a strong courageous person serving in our Legislature. ...
My understanding of the reaction she cites is outrage from Giddings that there was a kangaroo court-style of response to the young woman’s allegation by members of our Legislature due to the absence of rules for the body, which resulted in Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger being denied due process. ...
Ringo cannot begin to know what, how, if or when Giddings responded to the cited Air Force Academy “sexual harassment” during her matriculation there or in pilot training, where she excelled and earned the Top Gun designation.
Having witnessed her courage as a representative working daily in the Treasure Valley Republicans-in-name-only compound, my guess is that it would have been woe to the aggressors had she witnessed any such behavior. ...
Down here, she is our representative. We voted for her. We respect her and we are happy she is ours.
Is Ringo just another Democrat?
Al Biolden
White Bird
Shameful guest editorial
Regarding the May 4 guest editorial from the Post Register of Idaho Falls:
If anyone should feel shame it should be the Alfords and the Lewiston Tribune editorial staff.
The editorial contained so many presumptions, innuendo and accusations not in fact that to call it responsible journalism is laughable.
You’ve attempted to convince your readership that Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger is a rapist, liar and a thief.
There is no doubt that he used poor judgment in his actions getting involved with subordinates and his resignation is undoubtably appropriate. But to criminalize his actions is premature.
Jane Doe is an adult at 19 but was lured to his apartment — like a child lured with a lollypop.
And the married clerk was offended and basically terrorized that he might have her address. Another woman came to his residence because of interest in his gun collection. Most responsible adults recognize these claims for what they are. They should be an insult to women.
So weak. Oh, so helpless. This isn’t like the women I know and have ever worked with, nor like my wife of 39 years.
There is so much unknown about this saga that to assume truth in most of what was in this guest editorial is presumptively premature. But it’s in print so it must be true. Right.
The Lewiston Tribune continues to embarrass itself and this community with most of its content.
This is where the true shame lies. A once proud and truly independent newspaper reduced to continued journalistic hogwash.
Stan Eccles
Clarkston
Move on
Republicans across this country need to put on their big boy/girl pants, admit that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election and move on.
That’s what I had to do when Trump was elected president in 2016. I had to admit that a person who is the most corrupt criminal ever to be elected was going to be president of the U.S. It was not an easy time in my life, considering the fact I knew what a horrible person Trump was from the very first Republican presidential debate.
Republicans have become the party of one person. Republican state legislatures are passing voter suppression laws because they know they can’t win if they don’t stop the people from voting. These laws are being passed based on Trump’s big lie about the 2020 election being stolen from him. Even Trump himself has started calling it “the big lie.”
Republicans have no vision for our country. They have no platform, no ideas, nothing for the people. They just want to win and are willing to lie, cheat and steal to win.
It’s sad to watch Republicans become the party of conspiracy theories and a do-nothing party.
In order for democracy to work, our country needs at least two political parties that are willing to have truthful discussions based on facts, not lies and conspiracy theories.
Ask yourselves this question: Are you willing to fight for the future of our democracy or are you going stand by and let Trump destroy our democracy?
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston