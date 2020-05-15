Reelect Giddings
Rep. Priscilla Giddings has done an excellent job for the citizens in the 7th Legislative District.
She is diligent in keeping us in touch with happenings at the Legislature concerning not only the state, but also Clearwater County. She does this through email to those who want her input.
Giddings remains true to her principles and is willing to stand firm in what is right and constitutional for the citizens of Idaho. Please vote for Priscilla Giddings to retain her District 7A position against Dennis Harper.
Deniece Osterberg
Orofino
Falls short
To say I’m conflicted about the upcoming sheriff election is an understatement. The allegations against Nez Perce County Sheriff Joe Rodriguez are serious. But so is the fact that, based on Deputy Pat Santos’ statements, the other officers — including Santos —were aware and did nothing about it.
It is hard to support a department that appears to lack basic integrity to hold each other accountable.
The front desk staff acts inconvenienced every time you are there. And the officers never return calls in a timely manner. When they do call back, they are abrupt or curt.
I’ve worked as a law enforcement support staff member. So speaking from experience, the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t measure up.
Edna Waith
Clarkston