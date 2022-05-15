Supports Evans
I encourage you to join me in voting for Judge Michelle Evans for 2nd District Court judge.
Judge Evans’ more than 28 years as an attorney has provided her with the experience to make decisions that are well-reasoned and based on facts presented to her and the law to be applied.
Evans is intelligent and well-reasoned, but also a compassionate and caring individual. I worked with Evans for 19 years and know her commitment to her job and her community. The decisions made by a district judge reach everyone in the community, and that is why I support Judge Michelle Evans and hope you will, too.
Kate Mecham
Moscow
Recommends Crabtree
I’ve known Carl Crabtree since elementary school.
He is well respected as a state senator among the other legislators because he’s a hard-working conservative who knows how to “play well with others.”
Some of his far-right opponents have bombarded him with unfair and critical mailings. Their candidates would be useless if elected because they are unwilling to cooperate as needed to get things done.
Crabtree grew up in Idaho County and knows the needs of our area. Don’t waste your vote.
Please vote for an effective state senator, Carl Crabtree.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Vote for Kingsley
Thanks for taking letters from nonsubscribers. I want to ask voters in Legislative District 7 to vote for Mike Kingsley for state representative.
Kingsley is one of the good guys who has a genuine concern for people regardless of their situation. He wants to make a difference when it comes to personal liberty and freedom. We can no longer vote for him because of redistricting. The district’s change is based on the census every 10 years to balance the representation of voters statewide.
Vote for Mike Kingsley in the Republican primary.
Glen Baldwin
Culdesac
Backs McCann
I’m encouraging voters in the Idaho Legislative District 6 to vote to elect Rep. Lori McCann to the House of Representatives. We need common-sense, conservative Republicans who will represent the residents of Lewiston and the Palouse, and not special interest groups who only watch out for their interests.
In the recently concluded legislative session, McCann was a champion for education and small business. As a former teacher, she knows the importance of a strong educational system and has served on the Idaho Business for Education board of directors.
During the last legislative session, she supported efforts for all-day kindergarten, benefits for teachers and strengthening Idaho’s education system, including the University of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College. As a business owner and rancher, she provided keen insight to the Agricultural Affairs and Commerce and Human Resources committees.
McCann listens and responds to her constituents. During the session, she regularly took part in Zoom calls with the chamber and responded to emails and letters. She represents us, the people who reside in her district.
Please keep our common-sense conservative Republican voice in Boise by electing Rep. Lori McCann.
Mary Hasenoehrl
Lewiston
Awaiting next profile
Thank you, Lewiston Tribune, for the May 7 informational article and biography on Scott Trotter.
I do agree with the headline: “People are ready for a change.”
So I am anxiously awaiting the next front-page, four-columns with photograph informational article and biography on each of the Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate: Ben Pursley and David Roth, along with the other three Republican candidates challenging incumbent Mike Crapo.
At a time when several Republican incumbents refuse to debate their challengers, local newspapers are critical in providing needed information to their communities.
Thank you for reporting equally on all the candidates so we, the voters, can make informed choices in Tuesday’s primary.
Heather Stout
Moscow
Vote for McCann
I have known Lori McCann and her family for 50 years. We grew up together, attended school, played sports together and have remained friends.
McCann has always been a hard worker and a leader who puts others first. She is always the first to offer help when needed. Her leadership skills, tenacity and ability to communicate with those around her will make her a great representative for the people of District 6.
I was very proud of my friend when she was appointed to the House by the governor, but was not surprised.
McCann will work hard for the people. She will listen to your problems and will work hard to solve them. I encourage you to cast your ballot for Lori McCann for the Idaho House of Representatives on Tuesday.
Tina Kalbfleisch
Lewiston
Easy choice
You don’t often get the opportunity to judge the performance of a state legislator before you get to decide how to vote. In her first term in the Idaho House of Representatives, Lori McCann showed she was a quick study. She could fully understand the consequences of the legislation when she was required to vote and then could make the right decision for the people she represented.
It was an easy decision for me. I will be voting for Lori McCann for the Idaho House of Representativres in District 6 on Tuesday.
Steve Rice
Lewiston