Feedback
Two thoughts I regularly have when reading the Opinion section:
l Cheers and Jeers, as a title for a regular feature, indicates your intention to use rude, mocking comments, contradictory for a publication dedicated to promoting civility.
l Trite writing could be improved through the use of varied synonyms. Priscilla Giddings could be described as unethical, unprincipled, unscrupulous. The default “morally bankrupt” found each time you mention her has been overused and no longer packs a punch.
Marcia Hershaw
Clarkston
Do your homework
In an era marked by hatred, anger and fear being weaponized by politicians on both sides of the aisle, I respectfully request two things.
Please do not let anyone talk you out of your vote without checking their bona fides and researching their backgrounds.
The second thing is the awesome responsibility of voting and it does require some homework and research. It is now the time for honorable people to choose noncriminals as representatives. I believe the Supreme Court leak was a calculated move to strike fear into the hearts of voters. It seems to have worked well.
Douglas Thornton
Lewiston