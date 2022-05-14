Vote Republican
Are you an unaffiliated registered voter? If you want a voice at the local and state level in Idaho politics, vote in Tuesday’s Republican primary.
How? When you start voting, the screen will list five options to select a ballot. Select Republican.
The screen will then ask you: “Are you sure you want to select the Republican ballot?” Say yes.
With no words spoken, you can legally vote Republican. To change back, go to the county recorder, fill out an unaffiliated voter form and you’re done. The attempt to remove this affiliation right did not pass the last legislative session.
Why affiliate Republican? Idaho, the most Republican state in the nation, has two parties. However, both “parties” are within the Idaho Republican Party. Idaho Democrats are very much a voting minority. The November local and state voting outcome is realistically determined at the May primary election, not November.
Most Idaho Republicans ignore voting at the primary. A minority far-right faction of the party has taken advantage of this voting weakness by obtaining a strong voter turnout in the primary. This is how the minor faction has been successfully taking over state and local politics.
These far-right Republicans do not, in my opinion, support rule of law or our constitutions. They are seeking to make Nez Perce County the next Kootenai County. Google Brent Regan Kootenai County. Make sure you read the lengthy, but accurate, BuzzFeed link. They will succeed unless you use your electoral voice in Tuesday’s election.
Eric K. Peterson
Lewiston
Elect Bedke
Why am I supporting Scott Bedke for lieutenant governor? Well, it’s pretty simple.
I served with Bedke in the Legislature. This allowed me to get to know him firsthand. Bedke is a solid Republican, who has proven his ability to work with and lead his colleagues.
Here are just a few other reasons:
l Bedke is an adamant supporter of the Second Amendment. He has defended your gun rights and is endorsed by the National Rifle Association.
l Bedke is pro-life. He has and will protect the life of the unborn and is endorsed by Idaho Chooses Life.
l Bedke supports law enforcement and is endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police.
l Bedke has a track record of supporting the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution of the state of Idaho, the rules and laws of our state and the Republican platform.
If you are pro-gun, pro-life and pro-law enforcement, you will vote with me for Scott Bedke.
Only Democrats and the real RINOs will be voting for others.
Skip Brandt
Kooskia
Chooses McGeachin, Labrador
The most important race is the governor, especially because he picks the heads of all the agencies, including the head of the Health and Welfare Department.
Having worked with Brad Little and Janice McGeachin in my six years in the Senate, I know their capabilities.
McGeachin was head of the House Health and Welfare Committee and she led her committee to do an awesome job of trying to prevent Obamacare from coming into our state.
She was a staunch defender of pro-life, small local business and gun rights. On major issues, she makes great decisions. She is the only one who has enough name recognition to defeat the incumbent governor, who has let us down in the COVID-19 crisis. A vote for McGeachin means a chance to finally have a courageous governor.
The next most important race is for attorney general. Having worked with the current attorney general, I am aware of how difficult he is to work with on a pro-life bill or a social bill. He did not give a good opinion on the last heartbeat bill. He would not give a good opinion on letting Bibles being used for reference in our public schools. The list goes on and on.
Raul Labrador is the only one who has enough name recognition to become our next attorney general. I have known Labrador for many years and he is the one we need at this time. Voting for Labrador means to bring common sense into the attorney general’s office.
Sheryl Nuxoll
Cottonwood
Elect McCann
I’m sticking with the normal people this primary election. I support conservatives with common sense and great moral character. I’ve known Lori McCann for many years and she certainly fits the description.
As a representative of District 6A, you can count on her to do the right thing. We need more folks like McCann in our Legislature. Visit her website, lorimccannforidaho.com, to learn more.
Vote to keep Idaho great. Vote for Lori McCann on Tuesday.
Brad Rice
Lewiston