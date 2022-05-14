Endorses Giddings
I would like to share some facts and strong support for my dear friend, Priscilla Giddings, for Idaho’s next lieutenant governor.
Giddings grew up on a ranch in White Bird and was taught hard work and dedication at an early age. She went from valedictorian to lieutenant colonel in the Air Force reserves, relying on these core values and strong work ethic.
She flew nearly 1,000 combat hours, receiving nine air medals in three different deployments. She also was awarded the coveted “top gun” honor in her squadron of A-10 Thunderbolts. She then wrote a book titled “Curiously Strong —A Female Fighter Pilots’ Story of Developing Strength.” She was awarded Idaho’s 2018 Outstanding Woman Veteran award.
She and her husband, Matt, a proud fourth generation Idaho farmer, share two beautiful daughters.
Giddings is a three-term state representative with proven results. She is a fiscal Christian conservative leader who gets things done and is always willing to listen to her constituents and take their concerns to heart and fight for what has made Idaho so great for so long.
Whether on the battlefield or in the halls of the state Capitol, Giddings has no problem dealing with the heavy flak that comes with fighting for what is right. She has proven once again she has the courage and ability to put herself square over the target, only this time it is fighting to keep Idaho and America strong and conservative.
Giddings is who all Idahoans need fighting for them right now.
Gary Peters
Lewiston
Supports Coleman
... I have been an attorney since 1983 and have been lucky enough to have been voted in as 2nd District Bar president during two periods of my almost 40 years of practice. ...
I think I know what is required of a good judge for this area and Justin Coleman is that good judge.
He had a civil practice prior to becoming a prosecutor, so he has a practical knowledge of both civil and criminal law. I have practiced in front of two of the candidates, John Bradbury and Michelle Evans, and practiced against two of the candidates, Coleman and Evans. ...
Coleman has the legal knowledge to be a judge and he has the right demeanor.
He knows the attorneys and the local people and knows what sort of judge they need. ...
He also has a good relationship with clerks and courthouse staff who will interact with him day in and day out. He won’t be petty and cavalier. The other two candidates can’t say the same based upon their time as judges.
Try checking out their disqualification rate and being overturned on appeal. ...
Coleman is a successful prosecutor. I know he is one of the few attorneys who I feel ever truly beat me in a contested case. ...
Coleman will work hard as district judge because that is what he does, work hard. ...
Coleman has a good heart and is a good man. On Tuesday, vote for Justin Coleman. I know I am.
Charles Stroschein
Lewiston
Chooses Giddings
My fellow voters, during the past four months I have been working closely with Idaho Rep. Priscilla Giddings on an election integrity project. Prior to the project, I had never met or talked to Giddings, but a mutual acquaintance suggested she contact me about my project of using SQL database queries to find anomalies in the Idaho Voter Registration Database.
I am convinced Giddings is the hardest working representative in the Idaho House and is extremely passionate about election integrity. To assist my project, she put hours of work into sponsoring House Bill 694 that made the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare death reports public. This House bill facilitated the identification and removal of more than 1,000 dead people from the Idaho voter rolls.
(See my last op-ed on the Idaho Dispatch to read about the results of the election integrity project.)
Accurate voter rolls are our No. 1 defense against election fraud. Many politicians talk about election integrity, but Giddings has delivered. After working closely with Giddings, I can tell you she is a true conservative who is in politics to fight for us by fighting against the corruption threatening our liberties. Please vote for Priscilla Giddings for lieutenant governor.
Joseph Gish
Lewiston
Stop McGeachin, Giddings
For the first time in many years, I will be voting for a Republican.
I have asked family and friends to do the same, as we can’t have two of the most evil and morally bankrupt women in the history of Idaho politics make it on the ballot this fall.
There is no Democrat who even has a chance to win governor or lieutenant governor in November.
So please, vote for Gov. Brad Little and House Speaker Scott Bedke to be on the ballot.]
Janice McGeachin and Priscilla Giddings can go crawl under the rock they came from and not be heard from again.
Please do not allow these two women to get the votes they would need to be on the November ballot.
Nelson Skjelstad
Moscow
Vote for McCann
Being a parent of two children, I value every opportunity for our children and their peers to experience and learn about benefits of hard work and perseverance at home, school and in their communities.
Fortunately, our communities are full of hard-working people such as:
l Fellow parents who volunteer to coach our children’s sport’s teams to help instill confidence and work ethic.
l Educators who spend hours after the last bell rings to reach out to us parents so our children have every opportunity to succeed and be prepared to join Idaho’s workforce and become business owners or community leaders.
l Farmers and ranchers who forge ahead regardless of how difficult the elements and the economy can be on them at times so they can provide our country with nutrition.
Our state of Idaho is enriched with these hard-working people who dedicate their time and talent to make Idaho the home we love.
These are people we hope our children will become in order to keep our great state moving forward after we are no longer around to enjoy it.
I have complete confidence that Lori McCann is the person who will represent these hard-working people.
McCann is an Idahoan with a strong work ethic and perseverance as she has proven as a parent, grandparent, business owner, rancher and a teacher. She will listen to and work hard for the people of Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties.
Please consider electing McCann who shares these Idahoan qualities on Tuesday.
Amanda Coleman
Lewiston
Backs Freedom Foundation
If you’re like me, your mailbox is full of so many mailers from candidates telling you how great they are.
Common words you read are conservative, freedom and liberty.
It amazes me how people who vote with the Democrats more than true conservative Republicans can turn so conservative during a primary campaign. I wish they would be honest and say, “I vote with agencies, lobbyists and bureaucrats a majority of the time.”
They know you are uninformed on what they really do in Boise. They know their mailers say the opposite. You won’t know the difference.
People have access to the internet now so researching is simple to see voting records. ...
One organization that you have heard a lot about is the Idaho Freedom Foundation. They read every bill. They score it based on if it grows government or reduces it. I don’t always agree with them. The fact that there is a source for people to see if a politician is lying to them about being a conservative, liberty minded or not, has created great angst to many politicians. ...
If you hear someone bad-mouthing the IFF, more than likely their scores are in the gutter on keeping government in check.
We need government small, accountable and efficient.
Please research my record. You will find I have kept my word and will continue to do so.
Still not a Boise boy.
I would appreciate your vote on Tuesday for the Idaho House of Representatives, seat 7 A.
Mike Kingsley
Lewiston
Recommends Blair
I support Robert Blair for Idaho state Senate in the 6th Legislative District. I have personally known Blair for nearly 30 years and have worked with him on several local issues during that time. He has demonstrated his honesty and a sincere willingness to listen to all sides of an issue before making a well-reasoned decision. He is a principled conservative person who will stand by his decisions and will not be influenced by extreme pressure.
He has the necessary background, experience and knowledge to make an excellent Idaho state senator, a position that he is already serving in as the current incumbent. Blair has been a past president of the Idaho Grain Producers Association, a past chairman of the National Wheat Growers Research and Tech Committee and has served as a past Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance county president.
This background has given Blair the needed experience to make sound decisions that are in the best interests of his local communities and industries.
He is a lifelong local resident who will continue to represent Idaho’s 6th Legislative District with honor and distinction.
Please join me in supporting Robert Blair for Idaho state Senate by voting on Tuesday.
Dirk Hammond
Kendrick
Kingsley’s a patriot
Vote for Mike Kingsley on Tuesday.
Kingsley understands that our freedom is derived from the power of the people, not the power of the government.
His actions as our current Legislative District 6 representative proves this.
Did you know that Kingsley stood with the Hardware Brewing Co. when Gov. Brad Little tried to shut them down? He fought to stop Little’s emergency orders and cosponsored legislation to unmask children. He stood up to indoctrination in our schools. He signed onto a letter asking the Idaho School Boards Association to leave the National School Boards Association for its position on calling parents domestic terrorists.
He didn’t just write letters. He stayed on them after they refused.
Four months later, the ISBA left the national organization.
Kingsley is a true patriot. He has my vote.
Allen Wiik
Lewiston
Picks for Tuesday
Tuesday, we have the opportunity to vote for men and women who are willing to work to keep Idaho great.
For the first time in years, I feel like I’m voting for good people who care about our state and not just the lesser of two evils.
Although I may not always agree with them, I do trust them to study the issues and to work toward common ground that will improve Idaho.
I will be voting for Brad Little, governor; Scott Bedke, lieutenant governor; Phil McGrane, secretary of state; Lawrence Wasden, attorney general, and Debbie Critchfield, superintendent of public instruction.
As a resident of the 7th Legislative District, I’m happy to support Carl Crabtree for Senate. He has been an advocate for our region and will continue to be an advocate for rural Idaho as he serves on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee and on the Senate Education Committee.
I’m also grateful Lynn Guyer has chosen to run for the House A position. He will get my vote.
I am sorry that because of the way the boundaries were drawn I will not be able to vote for Lori McCann as I know her to be an intelligent, hard-working woman who studies the issues, calls on her constituents for input and works to keep Idaho great.
I will also be supporting Justin Coleman for 2nd District Court judge.
Lori Hurd
Lewiston
Elect Coleman
I support Justin Coleman for 2nd District Court judge.
I met Coleman working as a public defender on cases he prosecuted.
Coleman’s preparation, work ethic and knowledge of the law were immediately apparent. His commitment to justice was also apparent and demonstrated by his offered resolutions to cases.
Coleman’s offers accounted for important factors, including the community, victims and defendants.
I have worked for Coleman as a civil deputy prosecutor since 2018. Prosecutors have substantial power. In five years, both as defense counsel and his deputy, I have never observed him misusing this power. He is committed to justice, not simply winning.
As his civil deputy, I work closely with Coleman on a wide variety of complex civil issues within Nez Perce County. These issues implicate county, state, federal and tribal ordinances, regulations and law. Coleman is adept at recognizing legal issues and applying the correct civil law to reach appropriate and beneficial resolutions within the law.
While Coleman demonstrates considerable legal proficiency in both civil and criminal arenas, his integrity is even more impressive. An elected prosecutor’s position is political, but he believes the law should be applied free from political considerations.
Fittingly, Coleman is running as an independent. I have repeatedly witnessed him ignore political considerations in order to apply the law correctly and justly. His courage and integrity to faithfully apply the law regardless of politics are the traits I admire most in Coleman.
These traits also make him the best candidate for 2nd District Court judge.
Jacob Reisenauer
Lewiston
Retain Little
We live in a challenging time. Not all the difficulties we face have political solutions. Nonetheless, an election approaches and we Republicans will make a decision on a candidate for governor of Idaho.
From ancient times, people spoke of statecraft and the ship of state. This implied a need for the right person at the helm, someone who had the depth of knowledge and experience to enable one to steer a sure course by the stars. When waters got rough, you would get complainers — deck hands — who considered themselves more able, but were mostly agents of disorder who made tough situations worse.
If Gov. Brad Little is the captain getting most of it right, we all know who are the complaining deck hands. In populist times such as ours, they are legion, disruptors causing confusion rather than contributing to good order.
In the past few years, Little has received national recognition for Idaho’s light taxation, a program that reviews and cuts out unnecessary agency regulation, an economy that grew and was among the few that were faring well during COVID-19 times.
As a state with at least the remnants of a God-fearing and trusting order, we have more than stars to steer by. In his own time of civil upheaval, Abraham Lincoln said: “With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive to finish the work we are in.”
Trust God for Idaho. Steady ahead.
Fred and Lynaire Banks
Moscow
California’s preferences
Like many Idahoans, I have become increasingly concerned about out-of-state political action committee contributions as well as campaign finance laws in Idaho that have not been updated since the 1970s.
For example, who are the people financing Citizen’s Alliance of Idaho, which is based in Dublin, Ohio?
Or Webb Management Services, a subsidiary of Seneca LLC, whose address is in Malibu, Calif.?
How about Rattlesnake Holdings, also based in Malibu, Calif., which contributed to the campaigns of Janice McGeachin, Priscilla Giddings, Dorothy Moon, Raul Labrador and Heather Scott?
I thought these candidates disliked Californians and their influence here. Why did their campaigns accept contributions from them?
We need more transparency in our state’s campaign finance laws before we lose control of our elections.
Patrice Yeatter
Kooskia