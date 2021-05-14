Fish will survive
Central Idaho and southeast Washington have become an economic powerhouse, running on all eight cylinders.
We have hardworking, freedom-loving people, cheap clean power, abundant clean water, a seaport and a fantastic climate that will only get better with climate change.
Southern Idaho was settled by Mormons, who are fundamentally opposed to personal freedom and public education. Boise is worried about our economic growth and wants to turn us back into a sleepy little tourist town for Boise to enjoy and control.
Now is also not the time to put another $30 billion on the massive federal deficit. We should be building more industry and more dams to handle increased precipitation and irrigation needs.
Birds, reptiles and fish, including salmon, have all lived through many more full climate cycles than humans and they will do fine.
Paul Sand
White Bird