Shorter and to the point
I submitted a letter to the opinion editor in support of the Heart Beat bill signed into law by Gov. Brad Little and to respond to a letter written by Mary A. Hansen that appeared in the April 29 edition criticizing the governor’s signing of that bill. I was told my letter exceeded the 250-word limit and the editor’s attempts to edit the piece had been unsuccessful.
Hmm, isn’t that what an editor does?
Marty Trillhaase suggested I might self-edit and re-submit the piece. I angrily declined.
But upon further consideration I’ve decided to edit and submit again: Stop killing babies.
Catherine Munden
Lewiston
We’re all nuts
When I read Nez Perce County Commissioner Doug Haven’s quote at the end of the May 5 Lewiston Tribune article about the filling ex-Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s legislative seat, I agreed.
But why would now be the occasion for this insight?
Gov. Brad Little has had plenty of other opportunities to become enlightened to “think we’re all nuts.”
Ged W. Randall
Lewiston
Giddings’ indecent conduct
I was relieved recently when the Idaho House Ethics Committee found that former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s sexual relationship with a 19-year-old intern behavior unbecoming of an Idaho legislator, prompting his resignation.
I believe the accuser showed great courage by testifying. She had already provided a statement to the police and the committee. And presumably, the committee could have used that rather than forcing her to testify publicly at the April 28 meeting. The young woman testified from behind a screen. However, this must have provided little comfort to her when Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, had apparently already outed her identity on social media.
Giddings then reportedly laughed and scoffed throughout the young woman’s testimony.
Was Giddings’ behavior unbecoming of an Idaho legislator? Without a doubt.
Unbecoming of a decent human being? No question.
Vicki Donovan
Lewiston