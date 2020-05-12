God was not on the ballot
Thank you, Wendy Elder, for your May 4 letter questioning use of the phrase “God given rights” most recently publicly uttered by Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings.
I, too, have been puzzled by the meaning of this frequently tossed about phrase.
Under the guidance of the U.S. Constitution, aren’t laws enacted by humans the source of our rights as citizens?
I never voted for God to represent or enact the laws of my community, state or country.
It seems to me God exerts other kinds of power if we wish to so believe that. “God given rights” — is the phrase perhaps a smokescreen for something else, pray tell?
Frances Conklin
Cottonwood
Had enough
Well, you’ve gone and done it.
If I seem to be on edge, I’m not.
You’ve pushed me right on over the brink. Mike Luckovich’s political cartoon was the last straw.
Just because someone writes something does not mean you have to run it in your paper.
Political cartoons are supposed to be satire and they’re supposed to be funny.
Blaming all the evils of the coronavirus, including the virus itself, on President Donald Trump is not satire and it is not funny. It’s just a complete lie with its only possible goal being propaganda to try to sway the minds of reasonable people toward the nutty thinking of the left in this country.
The Tribune continually spins things to criticize Trump in its news stories and only rarely do they ever use a political cartoon that is pro-Trump. The Tribune has so far departed from what used to be reasonably honest reporting to a far-left idealism that I just can’t bring myself to look at it any more.
Today will be my last and final day as a Tribune subscriber.
I’ve been a subscriber for more than 50 years, but enough is enough.
Sherry Cook
Clarkston