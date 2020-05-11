Looked at the books
Backcountry Medic had been a part of Clearwater County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue ..., and broke away but returned in 2015-16. ...
As a separate organization and through their hard work, they had managed to build accounts that totaled $142,174 as of January, 2016.
It wasn’t even disclosed to search and rescue that they had an account until February 2017 when Sheriff Chris Goetz received reimbursement money that he first deposited in the search and rescue account. He then wrote a check to Backcountry Medic (managed by a certified public accountant, not the county). Then payment was made from the Backcountry Medic account to Hillcrest Aircraft for a helicopter search. ...
After this initial disclosure, several payments have been made to Hillcrest out of the Backcountry Medic account.
In 2016, there were three payments totaling $10,223.
In 2017, there were seven payments ($18,800).
In 2018, there were four payments ($45,012).
In 2019, there were four payments ($7,172). ...
After deposits made, discounting interest received, this is a loss to the Backcountry Medic accounts totaling $31, 445. ...
Why is Goetz paying Hillcrest out of the Backcountry Medic accounts instead of his own office accounts?
Shouldn’t he be reporting these expenses to the county commissioners as sheriff’s office expenditures?
Search and rescue could put those lost dollars to very good use.
Since Backcountry Medic rejoined search and rescue, shouldn’t their assets have been combined with search and rescue or at least a monthly report disclosed like the search and rescue accounts?
Frederick Allen
Orofino
Seeking accountability
I recently visited a small business in Kendrick, which resumed restaurant operations in violation of Gov. Brad Little and Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen’s “Stay Healthy Order.”
The purpose of my visit was to show support for small business owners who are suffering financially due to impacts related to the coronavirus pandemic. For six weeks, I had been working with them and the governor’s office to secure financial relief in the form of a loan, grant or tax relief, but without success.
“Please allow our voice to be heard,” they asked me.
On April 16, the owners shared that their loan application to the Paycheck Protection Program ...was suspended since the initial allocation of funds had been reached. Bills were piling up and it was at this time they made their decision to resume operations.
I am reminded of the children’s book written by Dr. Seuss, “Horton Hears a Who!”
The barely audible cries of the Whos in tiny Whoville are trying to get the attention of the huge elephant Horton who ultimately hears them and saves and protects their tiny “planet” no bigger than a clover. “We are here! We are here! We are here!”
These are not easy times for small business owners. They are not living in clover. They are pleading to be heard by their governor and elected representatives. As one of their representatives, I listened, and as happened recently in Kendrick, participated in respectful civil disobedience to hold state government decision-makers to account.
Dan Johnson
State senator
Lewiston