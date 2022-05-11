Backs Kingsley
I’m writing in to support Mike Kingsley. I support him because he believes in limited government and was against mandates during COVID-19.
Meredith Whited
Lewiston
Reelect Crabtree
I had the pleasure of interacting with Sen. Carl Crabtree through my work in economic development. As a retiree now, it concerns me that the local electorate may make decisions based on social media posts of like-minded people who spew partial truths or even falsehoods without researching the records of people such as Crabtree.
In our region, workforce, housing, broadband and community infrastructure are key issues that are currently impacting our business growth. In my 20-plus years of work, there have only been a handful of state legislators from our region who would voluntarily interact with me to learn about development issues and who had interest in doing something about them. Crabtree was one of the cherished few.
He is on the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board. This is one example of many positions Crabtree holds that has positive influence for north central Idaho. There are critical resources to improve our high-speed internet challenges that will continue to come through this advisory board. Our region benefited from Crabtree’s influence; we need more.
He makes time for you. He listens. He adapts his thinking based on the input of his constituents. I have witnessed it with our major development challenges.
I don’t see eye to eye with Crabtree on all issues. Yet, I trust him. He is a man of integrity. He doesn’t just yell about what’s wrong. He tries to fix things. I know he has north central Idaho’s best interest at heart.
Please vote for Carl Crabtree.
Christine Frei
Lewiston
Endorses McCann
My decision to leave the Legislature was made easier knowing that Lori McCann would be running to represent our region.
She shares my values of supporting small government, low regulation, strong schools and good infrastructure such as roads, bridges and internet connections. I believe her biggest strengths are in listening to her constituents and working diligently to find solutions for north central Idaho. She has been a successful teacher and small business owner. She is not afraid to run a squeeze chute when branding calves or to drive a semitruck to haul hay. She is the real deal.
Please vote for her on or before Tuesday.
Caroline Nilsson Troy
Genesee
Words to live by
Message to the Supreme Court: “I believe in an America where the separation of church and state is absolute. A nation where no religious body seeks to impose its will directly or indirectly upon the general populace or the political acts of its officials.” — John F. Kennedy, 1962
Roger Hayes
Moscow