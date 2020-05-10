Open up the state
Thomas Paine spoke of “Common Sense” in his pamphlet in January of 1776. It put forth the basic idea that man is free to go about his life without government interference. Are we back to the same situation we faced in 1776 where government is controlling our basic life, food, work, religious meetings and social gatherings?
As we have learned, the models that were used to create this panic were way out of whack. But mainstream TV and the Associated Press continue their propaganda, preaching panic, panic, panic.
The original models predicted 100,000 dead. Now, they are down to 60,000.
In reality, they will be much lower.
Five states have not ordered a lock down and their cases of COVID-19 are in line with most states, New York being the exception). Does Gov. Brad Little expect to cure the virus by shutting down our economy? Does he think this virus will just disappear? Equating our situation to New York City is insane. ...
I wish Little would take a common sense pill.
To believe that the U.S. government will fix everything is preposterous. If House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Chuck Schumer and the rest of the socialists have their way, the U.S. government will be broke, too. To think that all these businesses that go broke will come back is insane. Small towns can ill afford these shutdowns.
If the governor won’t relent, I urge business owners to open the doors and get back to business as usual. ...
Michael Gormley
Lenore
Trump soldiers on
You intellectual giants who spew your hatred of President Donald Trump across these pages every day contribute exactly nothing to the conversation. Meanwhile, you insult him and his family, and accuse them of profiteering from government service and the pandemic.
The president soldiers on, contributing his salary back to the government and dedicating the senior years of his very life to your welfare.
I have yet to see any of you suggest how you would do anything the president isn’t doing or has done to better respond to this challenge.
Carping that he didn’t start early enough suggests that you either have a time machine or can foretell the future. Trump Derangement Syndrome is eating your brains.
Shame and a pox on your houses.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Endorses von Ehlinger
Aaron von Ehlinger is an Army veteran who fought in the Afghanistan War.
He is running for an Idaho House seat in the 6th Legislative District.
He has made clear his support of the Constitution and getting Idaho back to work now.
Von Ehlinger was the first to take a bold position at the rallies, with no apologies. At a time when many politicians are waffling, it was refreshing to see someone who is willing to be so straightforward.
Of course, this is no surprise, since von Ehlinger is used to fighting for this country and what he believes in. It is my privilege to fully support von Ehlinger in his bid for a leadership role in Idaho.
You’ve earned my vote.
Please request your mail-in ballot from your county clerk and support a real fighter, Aaron von Ehlinger.
Wilson Boots
Lewiston
Where does she live?
I find it interesting that Sixth Legislative District Rep. Thyra Stevenson claims she’s being stalked on Facebook by evil-doers.
What’s more interesting is that she’s willing to drop the stalking ruse if the folks in Lewis County stop questioning where she actually lives.
If you are tired of being ignored, vote for Aaron von Ehlinger for Idaho District 6A representative.
We know where he lives.
M. J. Young
Peck
Questions endorsement
I would like to respond to the endorsement of Sheriff Chris Goetz by the Clearwater County Republican Central Committee.
There were a lot of people who attended the central committee meeting. After the candidates running for sheriff, county commissioner and the 7th Legislative District positions gave their talks, there was a short business meeting, then a question-and-answer session.
There was a motion made and passed by six precinct people to endorse Goetz.
No one in the audience was asked if they agreed with their precinct representative or not.
I, for one, did not agree with the vote because for one thing it was before the primary and, secondly, it was done in front of the two new candidates running for sheriff before they could answer any questions. It was reprehensible, embarrassing and disgusting to most of us in attendance that the six precinct voters took it upon themselves to assume they knew better than every one of the Republicans present and that they were very proud of what they did.
Deniece Osterberg
Orofino
Chooses Garrison
I have been an avid animal lover and horse trainer all my life. I am very disturbed about how Sheriff Chris Goetz took care of the animals during the Nov. 12 raid on Crow Bench.
Four Great Pyrenees dogs were pepper-sprayed and one was hit with a baton, which caused them to run away.
One-third of the chicken flock was killed due to being turned loose.
I cannot understand how this shallow man could receive 4-H leader of the year. Is abuse of animals one of the new classes taught by 4-H?
It is time for a change. I want a new sheriff and I support James Garrison for this important job.
We can no longer support poor leadership.
Everett Noakes Jr.
Orofino
Speaking up
First, I am tired of the rumors, gossip and lies from people who have spread and told untruths about my husband and myself. These people who spread these things should be ashamed that they did this to us.
These people are trying to destroy my husband’s good reputation and lifetime career.
Second, my husband is a very good person and a great law enforcement man. We had an incident happen at our hunting camp and the deputies came when we were asleep. They threatened us with tear gas if we did not come out of our camper. My husband opened the door and the deputies arrested him. I was very scared when the deputies entered our camper and began to question me. They could not understand me because my English is not so good and I do not understand English sometimes.
There was no interpreter provided.
I want everyone to know that my husband did not physically abuse me. He is definitely not a “wife beater,” as some people are saying.
I am a very private person and the rumors, lies and false reports have caused my husband and me a lot of stress.
I believe my husband would make a wonderful sheriff for our county. My husband has dedicated his whole career protecting people involved in domestic violence.
Laura Garrison
Orofino
Learn about it
Please visit the kiosk at 162 Riverside Ave., the Osterberg Building, to learn the true facts about the illegal raid of Nov. 12, 2019. This raid was paid for in part by taxpayers’ monies. See how property was destroyed and needlessly removed from Clearwater County, to Nez Perce County, to Latah County and then to Whitman County in Washington state.
This raid was under the leadership of Sheriff Chris Goetz.
Art Osterberg
Orofino
Dad has her vote
I’m asking you to consider voting for Cornel Rasor for 7th Legislative District representative.
I’ve known Rasor my whole life,
Is he pro-Second Amendment? Yes. He took me to hunters’ safety when I was 13 and bought me my first hunting rifle.
Is he pro-life? Yes. As far back as I can remember, my parents were involved with the crisis pregnancy center in our small town, helping to save babies’ lives, counseling single mothers and helping them to choose to protect their unborn child instead of abortion.
Is he pro-Constitution? Well, he teaches and has held many classes on constitutional property rights. Very few people have the knowledge of American history and our founding documents like Cornel Rasor. He carries a pocket Constitution in his front pocket. Following our founding Constitution and Bill of Rights is his passion.
He’s for limited government.
I was raised Christian and Rasor is a leader in our church; he often teaches Sunday school.
If you want a candidate who is adamantly pro-Second Amendment, anti-red flag laws, pro-limited government, pro-life and pro-freedom, vote for Cornel Rasor.
If you want a person who pretty much already knows how to work in Boise and how to carry good bills, please vote for my dad, Cornel Rasor, for District 7 representative, Seat B, in the Republican primary. Vote by May 19, absentee only.
Alexandria Yandt
Sagle
Stands with deputies
Our Nez Perce County Sheriff’s deputies are dedicated public servants who work hard every day to protect and serve our community. I was so disappointed Sunday morning when I read the three letters criticizing them in the Lewiston Tribune.
I have patiently waited for the current sheriff to be a responsible leader and stand up for his deputies.
But he has not.
I’ve worked alongside the deputies, not only as their chief deputy, but also while working for the Idaho State Police and the Lewiston Police Department. The employees of the sheriff’s office are some of the most dedicated public servants with whom I had the pleasure to serve.
A deputy’s job is hard, and I know how much more difficult it is to go to work when your boss doesn’t care enough to stand up for you. Even in that climate, our deputies still go to work for us, day after day.
They are great employees trying to make the best of a bad situation. They deserve better.
When I’m elected sheriff on Nov. 3, I will be the servant-leader that’s missing in our sheriff’s office.
I will always hold my employees accountable, but I also vow to stand behind them when they do the right thing. I did that as chief deputy and I will do it again.
If you cannot stand up for what’s right, you shouldn’t be sheriff.
As my campaign slogan says, I am “committed to community, dedicated to service.”
Bryce Scrimsher
Culdesac
Trump lied, they died
Donald Trump is the most incompetent, feckless, pathological liar ever to serve as president of the U.S.
This is his time line of lies pertaining to the coronavirus:
l Jan. 22 — Trump makes his first comments about the coronavirus, saying he is not concerned about a pandemic. “No. Not at all. And we have it totally under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
This was a lie.
l Jan. 30 — “We think it’s going to have a very good ending for it. So that I can assure you.”
This was another lie.
l Feb. 10 — “I think the virus is going to be —it’s going to be fine.”
Lie.
l Feb 19 — “I think it’s going to work out fine. I think when we get into April, in the warmer weather, that has a very negative effect on that and that type of a virus. So let’s see what happens, but I think it’s going to work out fine.”
Lie.
l Feb. 24 — “The coronavirus is very much under control in the USA.”
Lie.
l Feb. 26 — “When you have 15 people — and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down close to zero — that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”
Lie.
l Feb. 28 — “It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle. It will disappear.”
Lie.
l March 6 — “Anyone who wants a coronavirus test can have one.”
That was the biggest lie of all.
How many people have to die because of Trump’s incompetence?
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston
Pleasantly surprised
The song goes: “Monday, Monday, can’t trust that day.”
It all started with a walk in the airport park. The temperature was 75 degrees. The air was clear and the sun was shining.
I drove to the drug store and picked up my medications. There was no charge. It’s in the program.
I continued to drive around to see if gas prices reflect the articles and statements covered by the news media. No.
However, I stopped by the Burger King, ordered food and was extremely surprised when I went to pay for it. The window person said the people in the dark blue Ford Focus paid for us.
Wow You can’t beat the Lewiston area folks.
Thank you so much, folks.
Dirk and Nancy Swearingen
Lewiston
Pelosi’s stooges
New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo was on TV rambling like an idiot.
About the four dams on the lower Snake River: It takes 456 wind turbines to match those four dams.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s stooges, including House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, have been investigating President Donald Trump for four years on Russian collusion while China was shafting the United States.
On. Jan. 12, Trump banned travel from China to the U.S. while on Feb. 15, stupid Schiff impeached Trump.
Queen Marie Antoinette told her people to eat cake. Queen Nancy Pelosi told the American people to eat chocolate ice cream.
After all, Pelosi’s salary is $223,500 per year and all she does is sits on her butt.
Howard Miller
Asotin
Work together
It is time for everyone in the Inland Northwest to recognize that the last three months of “pandemic panic” are mostly the result of various governments that have proven to be ineffectual, inefficient and unprepared.
It is time for everyone in the Inland Northwest and nationwide to recognize that the next three months are not going to make our lives easier or simpler or more enjoyable.
It is time for everyone everywhere to agree to stop disagreeing about trivialities about science, about our circumstances and about our prospects. Free speech is a right, but calm down, people. Keep it together.
It is time to drop the cliches and tropes. It is time to pick up the shovel with which we must now work together to dig through the garbage being strewn by too many sycophants of too many autocrats.
It is time for every American, Asian, African, Israelite, Inuit, Polynesian and every human being to be cooperative, not confrontational. It is time for us all to be collaborative.
It is time for everyone to not only keep our individual selves and our families safe, but also to keep other families, friends and neighbors safe. Remember every medical, professional and essential worker who is putting his life at risk to help save your lives.
Beware the plague of demagoguery.
Rob Meyer
Moscow
Welcome to anarchy
Idaho’s former elected official, Raul Labrador, and currently elected officials — Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, Dan Johnson, Mike Kingsley and Doug Giddings chose to either disobey or not enforce a rule with which they do not agree.
This being the situation, why should we, the taxpayers who provide financial support to these people, obey rules and laws we do not agree with — such as purchasing a hunting or fishing license or a drivers license, for example?
More importantly, how can we who have been brought up to obey rules, laws and social morals teach our children or grandchildren about the need to obey laws and social norms?
No laws and social norms leads to anarchy.
Cameron and Marilyn Hinman
Lewiston
Question for the governor
Now that COVID-19 hysteria is starting to relax, I would like to pose a question: Will our newly enlightened governor make some kind of handwashing available at state-maintained rest stops when they reopen? These include Alpowa Summit, Dodge Corner and all fishing and recreation spots in same general area.
It’s a simple question.
Jim Maves
Pomeroy