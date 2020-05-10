Appalled by racist quotes
Like many of you, we were disturbed when we read a recent letter in this paper that included racist comments found online. It was doubly jarring to read those comments were allegedly posted by an investor in Midas Gold.
The comments are appalling, do not reflect our company and deeply trouble every one of us at Midas Gold.
When we learned of these ignorant comments, we went directly to the source. What we found was an anonymous chatroom where we could not verify anyone’s identity or if the individual making the comments in question even owned any shares in our parent company.
Regardless, these comments do not represent our company, our people or the values we live every single day. The internet provides a veil of anonymity for those who want to post hateful comments. We have flagged the comments with the chatroom monitor and posted a statement in the same chatroom condemning what was written.
We hope you’ll judge our company by our actions and our work in our communities, not by the words of some unknown individual.
There are thousands, perhaps tens of thousands, of shareholders of Midas Gold and we have never encountered any who would tolerate such statements. If anything, the opposite is true — they expect us to hold to the highest standards of environmental protection, social justice and good governance.
If you want to learn more about our work in the community or the true values of Midas Gold, please reach out to our team.
Laurel Sayer
CEO Midas Gold Idaho
Boise
Stephen Quin
CEO Midas Gold Corp.
Vancouver, Canada
Seek the common good
In recent years, some in the U.S. society have questioned the value of “the common good.”
Robert Reich in his 2018 book “The Common Good” states: “The idea of ‘the common good’ was once widely understood and accepted in America. After all, the U.S. Constitution was designed for ‘We the People’ seeking to ‘promote the general welfare’ — not for ‘me the selfish jerk seeking as much wealth and power as possible.’ ”
We have gone from a lifestyle consistent with the common good to one that is about self-aggrandizement.
A life style of self-aggrandizement and continual production and consumption capitalism is not sustainable in a finite planet called Earth.
Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has severely cut our consumption of fossil fuels, it has not lowered our atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide. In March, it was 414.50 parts per million and on May 1, it was 418.03 ppm.
If humanity is to survive, we must stop listening to a narcissistic president and those evangelical Christians who worship him. Rather than accepting President Donald Trump’s lies as the truth, recognize them as the lies they are. We must stop normalizing the abnormal and heed the scientists. An excellent source is Dana Nuccitelli’s “Climatology versus Pseudoscience.”
Reich wrote: “In order for society to function, the common good must exist and the laws and values of the society must be adhered to and followed, otherwise chaos.”
Think about future generations.
An alternative is to sing Doris Day’s “Que, Sera, Sera.”
Tom Fellows
Lewiston
What’s a guber?
I have always disliked the word gubernatorial. What does a guber have to do with a governor? I finally looked it up and found governor comes from the Latin gubernator (I’m not making this up. Look it up yourself).
Now I love that word.
Gubernator Jay Inslee has a great sound to me — or maybe just Guber Inslee — now that he has chosen to continue destroying the economy of his entire state because the left side of the state has virus issues.
Does he know there is a part of the state east of the Cascades?
Gubernator Brad Little has his head on straight and is getting Idaho businesses going again with a plan that makes sense. I hope we can move right through his four-step plan and get back to some kind of normal soon.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Act responsibly
It may be worth sharing with everyone a very interesting situation that occurred under my roof in the 1980s.
There were five children with a range in ages from 3 to 14.
The youngest two, twins, picked up chicken pox at preschool. They were mildly sick.
The next oldest, then 8, had a slightly more serious case in about a week.
A week or so later, the 11-year-old caught it and its virulence was quite a bit more powerful.
And by the time the 14-year-old came down with it, he had a pretty nasty case.
But the kicker — at times like this — is that within the month from the little guys gifting it to our household, the twins got chicken pox again, and this time it could not be described as mild.
All in all, there were seven cases of chicken pox in a month.
Not everyone can boast of that. Not everyone probably wants to.
This coronavirus has certainly “woke” me. We just don’t know about antibodies, time limits, etc. There is no handle. What we do know is how to behave collectively.
We can take personal responsibility to protect ourselves and, vitally, others who might be lethally endangered.
Louise M. Davison
Moscow
Making a list
During this global pandemic, it is amazing to see how people react to the circumstances they find themselves in.
I am intrigued by the individuals who cry “freedom,” when they are told to please stay home to protect others from COVID-19.
Apparently their “freedom” is far more important than the health of their fellow humans.
They may be hurting financially, and I get that. We all are. They are right; everyone has the right to protest and make their voices heard.
However, choosing how to exercise those civil liberties is important as well. Public gatherings in which most protesters are unmasked and standing close together is selfish and dangerous to everyone.
So while some protesters are vociferously stating their freedoms are being violated, I am quietly making a list of every elected official (sheriffs included), and every business that believes their “freedoms” are more important than the health of our community. I am also protesting and making my voice heard.
I pledge never to use my hard-earned dollars to purchase anything from these businesses nor vote for any of these officials. In addition, I don’t need to carry an AK-47 or a Confederate flag to show my resistance.
I just need a pen and a piece of paper. This simple list is my quiet “freedom,” but it speaks volumes as it will be strictly adhered to.
Heather Stout
Moscow
Travel ban was lax
When asked about President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, the most common response from his supporters is that he shut down travel from China. This ban, however, did not cover the thousands of people arriving indirectly from China.
Genetic testing of the virus on the East Coast revealed that it had come via Europe. Even those arriving directly after the ban, such as Andrew Wu landing in LAX, said: “I was surprised at how lax the whole process was.”
After a meticulous analysis of flight data, the New York Times (April 4) reported that since Jan. 1, “At least 430,000 people have arrived in the United States on direct flights from China, including nearly 40,000 in the two months after President Trump imposed restrictions on such travel” on Jan. 31.
Before that time, 4,000 passengers arrived from Wuhan without any screening and even after the travel ban, procedures were described as “spotty.”
Chandler Jurinka flew from Beijing to Seattle-Tacoma on Feb. 29.
He reported that the immigration officer asked some cursory questions unrelated to the virus. As Jurinka was leaving the officer said: “Oh, by the way, you haven’t been to Wuhan, have you? You don’t have a fever, right?”
Even the conservative Washington Times (March 22) reported that “the screening that returning Americans have been subjected to at airports has been laughably weak. Why did the Trump administration impose flight restrictions so flaccid and loophole-ridden that they were useless to stop the spread?”
Nick Gier
Moscow
Level with us
It should be obvious that local government entities like the county, the city, the school district and our local airport are affected by the COVID-19 emergency. The budgets that were constructed before this crisis are irrevocably broken because revenues that were projected to be earned in this fiscal year have been dramatically altered.
I believe that it is prudent that these entities (county, city and others) that have not laid off employees in this emergency — unlike the private sector — should come up with their best estimate of the damage to this year’s budgets, what they plan to do about it and, most importantly, let their citizens know what they are facing.
Brian Hensley
Lewiston
Teaching disobedience
Thumbs down to Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, Sen. Dan Johnson, (bad show, Dan) and Rep. Mike Kingsley. They recently attended the Hardware Brewery opening against Gov. Brad Little’s “Stay Healthy” order.
I would like to get out to socialize. I patronize the Hardware often. I like beer. At times I have attended peaceful protests myself.
However, in today’s toxic political environment, I disagree with Idaho politicians openly defying orders, which can cause a backlash of division among Idahoans.
Protesting stay-at-home orders is the public’s right, but those who have taken guns to protests (as in other states), are just asses, creating problems on so many levels.
Politicians openly defying orders and being splashed on the front pages create disobedience. I do understand that our representatives were not pictured within the restaurant, but public assumption will be that they were.
The damage is done.
If you don’t like the law and order, protesting is our right. But defying is not.
“Everyone is doing it, even our representatives, even our lieutenant governor” becomes the new call to arms.
This front page is a great opportunity to teach political science. If you don’t like the law, protest it and change it.
But do not muddy the waters when it concerns public health — just for a beer.
Cathy Jo Zeller
Lewiston
Drawing inspiration
I would have a very hard time listing the numerous sources that I get my ideas from to write letters. My last letter where I wrote ”our generation made it possible to go to the moon. Now we learn how to wash our hands” probably came from an email in support of President Donald Trump.
I liked it and included it in my letter to the editor.
My computer is down so I decided to let you readers know that my ideas come from many very knowledgeable people. I am fortunate that many years ago my grandparents moved to Wyoming to escape the weather along the Missouri and Mississippi valley that seemed unhealthy to them.
Later with the Great Depression of the 1930s and the drought, my grandfathers said Idaho is green so my family — parents, myself and younger sister — moved to a logged-over farm eight miles north of Sandpoint.
I had excellent teachers and graduated from Sandpoint High School in 1944.
Nursing school was available in Lewiston at St. Joseph’s Hospital. I graduated in 1947 as a cadet nurse. I passed an examination and became a registered nurse.
My husband, Douglas S. Eier, encouraged me to write letters to the editor.
It’s a long story but I do read and listen to news.
Marie Eier
Lewiston
Jesus never said it
In response to the April 14 letter, “Heed the admonition,” by Patricia McDowell: She states that “our amazing nation was founded upon Christian principles and faith.”
This is not true. Jesus sent forth his disciples to proclaim the gospel, the good news of his substitutionary death and resurrection to “individuals” in “all” nations (Matthew 28:19; Mark 16:15). Nowhere in scripture did the Lord even hint that he wanted his disciples, or their offspring, to set up a nation “founded on Christian principles.”
In regard to where McDowell mentions the admonition of God to his people to turn from their wicked ways in II Chronicles 7:14: In the context and background there, God was speaking to King Solomon and the nation of Israel (II Chronicles 7:1-22), and not to the gentile nation of the United States.
I realize, Patricia, that this false teaching was easily pushed upon you, and now you are trying to push it upon others. So this makes me wonder: What church are you affiliated with?
It must be “the Church of the Blind Leading the Blind.”
Jim Holsinger
Grangeville
Buying your vote
As prescribed by the U.S. Constitution, Congress holds the purse strings. It is the Congress that decides what funds to appropriate and what they are to be used for, not the president.
Recently Congress voted overwhelmingly to appropriate money as a stimulus package to every citizen under certain guidelines.
Sending out those checks was delayed because the president ordered that his name be printed on those checks.
Why?
Isn’t this a political campaign strategy on your dime making it look like it was the president who sent out those checks? Isn’t this a way of buying your vote? Have we degenerated to a third world country where this is a normal way of life?
This can’t be happening in America, or can it?
Carol Schmidt
Lewiston
Stars in the valley
So many times I fail to give thanks for those who have gone before and for those who continue a legacy that provides a gift of love so generous that the community is made a better place and we are all lifted.
Tommy Merchant is one of those with such a legacy. During his lifetime and in the contract of the sale of Merchant’s Funeral Home, he provided a true corporal work of love and mercy by seeing an infant’s death not be a financial burden for the family during their mourning.
As we all know, an attorney could always find a loophole to get out of the contract Tommy Merchant drew up.
Renee and Bob Larrabee choose not to go in that direction along with Lisa Larrabee and Tom Southerland. They are prime examples of this Clarkston valley community.
If you get a chance, write a note, give a call, thank them personally or pray for them. We are fortunate we have them as stars in our valley.
Carolyn and Bernie McCabe
Clarkston
Keep looking up
There are two sides to your personality, the person you are and the person you would like to be. If these are in conflict with each other, you experience bitter frustration and disappointment.
There is no harm in dreaming about heights that you can achieve, providing you take steps to make your dream come true. You have potential for spiritual growth that is beyond your wildest imagination.
Spiritual greatness can be yours if you live in harmony with God.
Did you ever have experience in school of erasing an entire blackboard? When the slate is wiped clean, it is as if nothing at all had ever been written on it.
Know what he promises to do: Forgive and cleanse. The slate is wiped clean. Only God can do that.
If we claim to be without sin, we deceive ourselves. Truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just, and will forgive us of our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness (I John 1:8-9).
The buck stops here.
Giving your life to Christ is the only absolute, certain guarantee that when he returns you will be saved. You will be taken out of this world into his glorious presence, never to experience the horrors Daniel and John described in their prophecies.
Feel free to share with others and keep looking up.
To fall in love with God is the greatest of all romances. To see him, the greatest adventure. To find him, the greatest achievement.
Gene Neff
Clarkston