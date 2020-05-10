A liar and a braggart
This is the most illuminating sentence in Rick Rogers’ May 3 commentary: “I’m in good company” (with President Donald Trump because many writers hate me as they do him).
He admits that — in some sense — he and Trump are alike. But his “spewing” had already showed that truth. A Trump characteristic is to attack those who disagree with him or point out his foibles. What does Rogers do? Attack seven writers who called him out.
The most damning similarity comes from Rogers’ gloating over his “fact” (he says it four times): “More than 98 percent of those infected with COVID-19 recover without hospitalization.”
As of May 4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 1,152,372 cases with 67,456 deaths. Simple math reveals that almost 6 percent of those infected died.
So Rogers lied, not once, but four times — and bragged about it.
But the lies (and bragging about them) are not what makes Rogers most like Trump. ...
What’s disturbing is that Rogers disses the fact that 2 percent (factually almost 6 percent) of those infected died. He literally brags that COVID-19 had killed more than 62,000 Americans.
Even if it were only 2 percent, how many deaths would it take for Rogers to feel the weight of those deaths? He flippantly dismisses what has happened in the valley’s nursing facilities: “About an average couple of months’ worth of LC Valley deaths for that age range.”
What a devastating lack of humanity. What a horrible similarity to Trump.
D’Wayne Hodgin
Moscow