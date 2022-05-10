Deadline
Election letters must be received by 5 p.m. today.
Missed in Section 2
This isn’t about the players or coaches. It is about a fan who had always attended the Lewis-Clark State College Warrior baseball games.
John Burris passed away recently and there is a hole left at the Ed Cheff Stadium at Harris Field.
John was a big man. And for him to attend the games, it took a lot of energy to climb the stairs to get to his seat. He kept all the stats for the Warriors games going way back.
Everyone seated around him knew John and would greet him. We knew his favorite professional team was the New York Yankees. John was our resource person for Warrior players now and in the past. He had all the Warrior baseball answers.
We will miss him in Section 2, but he will not be forgotten.
John was truly a loyal LCSC Warrior fan. Go Warriors.
Jean Carson
Clarkston
Disney goes X-rated
A new video surfaced that shows Walt Disney executives bragging about how they are pushing a “gay agenda” to kids and deliberately producing propaganda to make kids transgender.
Television animation producer Latoya Raveneau said she is “adding queerness” wherever she can — with Disney’s blessing. She is the executive producer of a series that will appear on Disney Junior, aimed at kids ages 2 to 7.
Raveneau also said, “I don’t have to be afraid to have these two characters kiss in the background.”
Disney General Entertainment President Karey Burke said that at least 50% of Disney characters would be LGBTQIA and racial minorities by year’s end.
Burke also spoke openly about her plan to force her own sexual agenda on the eyes and ears of young children.
Production coordinator Allen March was filmed in a video recommending a “tracker” he uses to meet quotas for LGBT characters in Disney’s “Moon Girl” series.
He wants to see more transsexual, multisexual, and nonsexual characters in lead roles in the stories so the kids can see how they live their best lives.
Diversity and Inclusion Manager Vivian Ware said the company has removed all the gender greetings at its theme parks. Will Mickey Mouse be dressed as a girl?
Why should kids be getting any sort of gender-identity propaganda on TV or at a theme park? Moreover, why should Disney be in the business of sexualizing kids in any direction at any age?
Hopefully, parents will treat Disney as X-rated.
Jim Emmert
Kamiah
Blood on Biden’s hands
Joan Vanhorn, you seem a bit confused. Joe Biden is president, not Donald Trump.
During Trump’s presidency, no Ukrainian children were killed by Russian troops. The Russian invasion of Ukraine began after Biden gave Vladimir Putin the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which cleared the way for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine without threatening Russian oil and gas delivery to Russia’s European markets.
Thus, Biden was the key player in the slaughtering of Ukrainian children.
Various U.S. senators have tried to get Biden to close the pipeline that he gave Putin.
If Biden also lifted his embargo of American oil and gas production, we could easily supply our European friends as well as reducing Biden’s ever-increasing inflation of the American economy. Both of these actions would destroy Putin’s ability to continue slaughtering Ukrainian innocents.
Until that happens (should it ever come to pass), the charge remains that Biden and Putin both have innocent Ukrainian blood on their hands.
Jess Stone
Lewiston
Who’s the idiot?
Joan Vanhorn’s April 30 letter states without free speech we wouldn’t know who the idiots are. This is true.
She goes on to state that if a person supported Donald Trump, he must also support Vladimir Putin and the killing of babies in Ukraine.
So sad this situation.
It’s obvious that you are a liberal. So I now presume you support abortion. Isn’t that killing of unborn babies?
To use your phrasing: They will be forever known as baby killers.
Now who is the idiot?
Ron Rose
Lewiston
Changing venue
Vaughn Jasper can no longer run a 220-yard dash, due to his April 11 left foot amputation. He’s now seeking a partner so he can compete in three-legged races.
Vaughn Jasper
Lewiston